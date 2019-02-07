Soccer: Lady Bulldoggs hope to play with more team chemistry, stay healthy

The Winder-Barrow girls’ soccer team had high hopes of making a run to the state playoffs last year, but the Lady Bulldoggs were ravaged with injuries and lost their final nine matches of the season to finish a disappointing 4-13.
Third-year head coach Angela Powell is hoping for her team to be healthier this season, and while they took a big hit from graduation with the loss of 10 seniors, they return several key pieces and should have better team chemistry overall, Powell said last week.
“Everybody played club soccer in the fall and I feel like the team as a whole is much more knowledgeable than in years past,” said Powell, whose team opened the regular season Tuesday at home against Monroe Area. “A lot of our girls are young but they’ve played JV together and been together for a long time and meshed really well.”
Winder-Barrow returns its top offensive threat from last season in senior midfielder Sophia Kay, who scored 16 goals a year ago and signed last week with Truett McConnell. Fellow senior Kacie Wilson is back after an injury limited her last spring, and her quickness and strong left-footed shot should be a plus for the Lady Bulldoggs, Powell said.
Winder-Barrow also returns a core group of players in the middle, including Alexis Thao, Ansley Church, Rachel Howard, Jenny Gomez, Lauren Thompson, Allison Richardson and Carley Veal. Veal is among a group of players looking to compensate for the loss of Autry Cooper, who was a four-year starter on the backline. Newcomers Jessenia Mendoza and Patty Jauregui are among a group of newcomers who Powell expects to contribute and get significant playing time.
The Lady Bulldoggs also have a change at goalkeeper with the graduation of multi-year starter Ashley Everett. Erin Dinh and Antoinette James are vying for time in the net and are both improving, Powell said.
“They’re both basketball players we recruited for soccer and played keeper on JV for us last year,” Powell said of Dinh and James. “They’ve both matured a lot in the goal and they have the athleticism and fearlessness that’s necessary to play the position.”
If the Lady Bulldoggs can stay healthy, Powell thinks they can compete for a playoff spot in a tough GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA that is led by defending champion Dacula and last year’s runner-up, crosstown rival Apalachee.
“We’re going to play some good teams early on that will give us a good read of where we’re at and what we need to improve on,” Powell said. “Getting the group to play well together as a team is the biggest thing, and I think we have good team unity. I think that will be a big factor in building a good culture here and getting where we want to be.”
Winder-Barrow resumes play Thursday at home against Jackson County at 5:30 p.m.
