Basketball: Lady Wildcats come up short in region tournament against Dacula

The sixth-seeded Apalachee girls basketball team hung in tough with third-seeded Dacula, but a slow start offensively proved to be too much to overcome as the Lady Wildcats were beaten by the Lady Falcons 57-39 in the first round of the GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA tournament Thursday afternoon at Winder-Barrow High School.
Dacula (20-6) clinched a state playoff berth with the victory and advanced to the tournament semifinals to take on second-seeded Winder-Barrow at 4 p.m. Friday. The Lady Wildcats finished their season at 7-19.
The game started as a defensive struggle as Dacula scored the first points of the game with3:11 left in the first quarter. Apalachee managed just a single free throw in the opening quarter as Dacula built a 16-1 lead. The Lady Wildcats didn’t hit their first field goal until Jasmine Williams’ jumper with 3:31 left in the half.
Dacula toppled Apalachee with a balanced attack as 10 players scored. Aiyana Hamilton was the only one to finish in double figures, notching 12 points.
“You have to give them credit. We came out cold and were overshooting everything and maybe had too much of an adrenaline rush,” Apalachee coach Gary Compton said. “They’re taller, quicker and faster than us. They have a lot of weapons and you’ve got to defend them all. It’s just not a good matchup for us.
“The thing I’m most proud of is our girls played really hard. That’s what we asked them to do and they got out there and got after it.”
Apalachee finally caught fire offensively in the third quarter, scoring 22 points on the back of junior Joanna Gross, who scored all of her game-high 13 points in that span. Fellow junior Kesley Knox added 9 second-half points. Compton said he was encouraged by the progress Gross and Knox made throughout the year as first-year varsity starters.
“Joanna’s still putting the pieces of the puzzle together and is getting really good,” Compton said. “She’s the best athlete on the team as far as speed and jumping ability goes, and Kesley played with so much intensity today, taking balls away from people and out rebounding people. That’s the kind of performance we’ve needed and it’s good to see for next year, but I hated that we couldn’t sneak up and pull an upset this year and keep it going.”
The Lady Wildcats will have to say goodbye to senior forward Nakia Hooks, a four-year starter who played her final high school game Thursday. Hooks had just 9 points but helped create the scoring opportunities for Gross and Knox.
“She’s had an awesome career and is an awesome kid,” Compton said of Hooks. “She doesn’t match up well with (Dacula). They’re going to take the paint away from her and it’s hard for her to score against those types of players, but the attention she draws gives other players good looks and we saw that in the third quarter.”
Hooks leaves Apalachee as the program’s all-time leading scorer and Compton said she will be dearly missed.
“She’s like another coach out ther eon the floor and is just unbelievable,” he said. “She’s a great leader and a great encourager. The girls respect her for the career she’s had and the kind of person she is.”
AHS 1 8 22 8 — 39
DHS 7 15 21 14 — 57
AHS: Joanna Gross 13, Nakia Hooks 9, Kesley Knox 9, Jasmine Williams 4, Kensley Kraus 3, Jenessa Ducelus 1
DHS: Aiyana Hamilton 12, Keyanna Gibbs 8, Jin Sileo 8, Nyla Moore 7, Chelsey Abel 7, Haneefat Adanjo 6, Lazaria Spearman 4, Kendall Bolmer 2, Trinity Burger 2, Janet Fasein 1
