GIRLS' BASKETBALL: Jefferson holds off East Jackson, will play for region title

Jefferson coach Greg Brown said the region semifinals are always a grind, and that’s indeed what his team had to survive to earn its way to the finals.
Top-seeded Dragons (23-2) overcame a resilient East Jackson team, winning 61-51 Thursday in the Region 8-AAA tournament at Hart County.
“It was just one of those deals where I kind of had a feeling it was going to be a tough one,” Brown said. “This game is always the toughest one to win because you’re wanting to get to the championship, you’re wanting to host a first-round playoff game. I always breathe a lot easier after this game is over.”
Jefferson will play Saturday at 7 p.m. against tournament-host Hart County for the 8-AAA title. This will be the fourth meeting this season between the programs. Jefferson won the first three matchups.
Natalia Bolden went 6-of-6 from the free throw line in the final minute Thursday to seal the Dragons’ semifinals win over East Jackson. She finished with 21 points. Allianne Clark added 13 points.
“I was proud of how we finished the game,” said Brown, whose team has won 10 straight games. “It wasn’t pretty, but it’s a win. We’ll take it.”
For an East Jackson team short on depth but playing its best basketball of the year, it was another inspired effort. The Eagles, winners of three-straight games, trailed by as many as 17 points in the contest and by 15 points in the fourth quarter but cut the deficit to just five points with two minutes left in the game.
“I’m proud of the fact that we made it a basketball game, and that we played tough, and we played with a desire to win,” East Jackson coach Donnie Byrom said. “East Jackson girls’ basketball hasn’t been in a meaningful basketball game like this before, so it’s uncharted territory … I am excited for these girls and for their progress this season. Their improvement has been extraordinary.”
Kenzie Whitehead led East Jackson with 18 points.
Jefferson ran out to fast starts in both halves but East Jackson (10-17) never went away.
“We knew they were capable of hitting some shots, and if they did hit shots, it could be a tough game,” Brown said. “Give them some credit. A couple of kids that we hadn’t really seen hit shots did hit some shots tonight … I give them credit. I thought they played really hard.”
The Dragons scored the first eight points of the game but East Jackson bounced back with a 9-4 run and managed to keep the halftime deficit in single digits — 25-17 — despite carrying a significant foul load Four Eagle players with three fouls by halftime. Jefferson point guard Livi Blackstock ran into trouble as well with three first-half fouls.
Jefferson appeared as if it might separate itself in opening up the second half. Using its press to help generate points, the Dragons went on a 15-6 spurt over the first four minutes of the third quarter to build a 40-23 lead.
Jefferson later led 48-33 early in the fourth quarter after a bucket from Bolden. But East Jackson stormed back behind Whitehead. The sophomore hit two 3-pointers and converted a traditional 3-point play as part with a 13-4 run that reduced the lead to 52-46 with 3:08 left. Haven Rollins later buried a 3-pointer with 2:01 left to pull East Jackson within five points, 54-49.
But, with under two minutes to play, East Jackson’s Abbie Howington was called for a charge after completing a layup that would have cut the lead to 55-51.
“When those things go against you, it’s just tough to overcome that,” Byrom said of the call.
Jefferson, leading 55-49, worked the clock down to 52 seconds, forcing East Jackson to foul and send the Dragons to three-throw line where Bolden put the game away.
“I like how we ended the game,” Brown said. “I thought we took care of the ball. We made our free throws. Natalia stepped up and made shots.”
East Jackson’s loss will send it to the third-fourth place game against Monroe Area Saturday at 4 p.m. But the Eagles have already qualified for the state tournament for the first time in school history.
“Our goal is to get to the Sweet 16,” Byrom said. “To do that, we need to take care of Monroe Area on Saturday and go to work next week, execute a game plan on the road, in a tough environment, somewhere down in Atlanta. We’re going to be ready for that challenge.”
Meanwhile, Jefferson will try to win a region title — which would be the program’s third straight — in its first year under Brown. But the Dragons will have to beat Hart County for a fourth time to do it.
“It’s been close games all three times we’ve played, and we’re fully expecting to be in another tough environment here on their floor Saturday night,” Brown said. “But I know our kids will be ready to go and excited and we’re going to play as hard as we can play and see what happens.”
