Jarrell Wilbanks, 76, of Jefferson, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, at Hill Haven Nursing Home.
He was the son of the late B. H. and Dessie Wilbanks. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Bennie Wilbanks and Gene Wilbanks; sisters, Addie (Dottie) Dills and Iris Carter. Survivors include brothers, Wayne Wilbanks and Jimmy Wilbanks; sisters, Joyce Fowler and Sue Salton; several nieces and nephews and a special niece and nephew, Debra (Tootsie) and Donnie Presley who were of great help during Jarrell’s sickness.
Internment: Cremation.
Memorial service: Feb. 16, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Lebanon Community Church, 233 Lebanon Church Rd., Jefferson, with the Reb. Jessie Mealor officiating.
Jarrell Wilbanks (02-05-19)
