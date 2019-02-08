Bridges: Like it or not, the Patriots are champs again

Sunday’s Super Bowl won’t be remembered as one of the most exciting games of the past 50-plus years, but once again the New England Patriots are the kings of the professional football mountain.
In a classic defensive struggle, New England managed just enough offense for a 13-3 victory against the Los Angeles Rams. It was the sixth Super Bowl title (let that sink in for a minute) for the coach-quarterback combination of Bill Belichick and Tom Brady. The two future first-ballot of Hall of Famers have certainly silenced any critic or any doubter by now.
Super Bowls today have so much pre-game hype and much of it centered on how each team would scheme for the other. Both the Rams and Patriots deserve credit for their respective defensive game plans.
In reality, the game should have never been close. The Patriots moved the football at times but could not finish drives. New England missed an early field goal as Los Angeles continued to hang around.
Rams defensive coordinator Wade Phillips is probably one of the top five defensive gurus in pro football history. His name may not be mentioned as often as Belichick’s or Buddy Ryan, but his game plan for this season’s Super Bowl was sound and, for the most part, held Brady and company in check, or at least out of the end zone until late.
The experts (and this word is always used with a grain of salt) continue to underestimate the Patriots each year. So many seemingly want to count New England out that they tend to forget that even a somewhat down Patriot team is still ahead of 80 percent of everyone else. When New England is on top of its game the Patriots are unstoppable even with a roster without the most sought-after players.
While New England defensive coordinator Brian Flores is now the head coach at Miami, the Patriots will certainly remain Super Bowl favorites as long as Belichick and Brady are employed by the organization. It is important to note that offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels will return to New England and is likely the head coach in waiting following Belichick’s retirement (however long into the future that may be.)
Brady, meanwhile, continues to defy Father Time. While the MVP for the 2018 season went to another quarterback (whose team lost to New England in the AFC title game) it really is pointless to try and convince anyone who truly understands the game that Brady is not the league’s best player.
Like most successful sports programs, the Patriots are disliked by many. It often comes down to jealously with claims of cheating thrown in for good measure.
However, what we saw in this past weekend’s Super Bowl was a player (Brady) with a strong will to win and overcome all critics. When you throw in enough of a pretty strong support staff (players such as Sony Michel, Julian Edelman, David Andrews, Dont’a Hightower and the like) it becomes really tough to stop what has become an almost impossible force to stop in the postseason.
The 2019 season will be here before we know it. However, one has to expect New England to be at the top of the list when it comes to Super Bowl contenders a year from now. In fact, if you are a betting person, it would be wise to go with the Patriots.
This is a team that wins offensive shootouts or defensive battles like we witnessed in Sunday’s event.
Of course, some will never learn when it comes to Belichick, Brady and company. Or maybe it’s just that they don’t want to. Somehow you have to believe owner Robert Kraft is enjoying a good laugh with his victory cigar today.
Winder resident Chris Bridges is a former sports editor for the Barrow News-Journal. He has earned awards for his column writing from the Georgia Sports Writers Association, the Georgia Press Association and the National Newspaper Association. He is also a two-time winner of the Furman Bisher Sweepstakes Award for excellence in sports journalism. You can send comments about this column to pchrisbridges@gmail.com.
