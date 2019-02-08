Barbara Ellen Dove Carey (02-07-19)

Barbara Ellen Dove Carey, 73, of Danielsville, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019, at her home.
Mrs. Carey was born in Danielsville on April 3, 1945, daughter of the late Lovic Dove and the late Ida Bell Highland Dove. She was a homemaker and attended Danielsville Evangelical Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Carlton Dove; and sister, Imogene Holloway.
Survivors include her husband, Ford Winfred “Wimp” Carey; son, Tyrus Winfred Carey of Danielsville; grandchildren, Brandon Carey, Mason Carey and Skylar Murray; sisters, Shirley Carey of Danielsville, and Juanita McGee of Danielsville.
Funeral services: Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, at 3 p.m. at Danielsville Evangelical Church with the Revs. Tim Peek, Glenn Lyles and Dwayne Dickerson officiating. Interment to follow in the church cemetery.
Visitation: Family to receive friends at Pruitt Funeral Home Saturday, Feb. 9, from 6-8 p.m.
Mrs. Carey will be placed in the church from 2:30 p.m. until funeral hour on Sunday afternoon. The family is at the home.
Online condolences may be made to the family
In charge of arrangements: Pruitt Funeral Home in Royston.
