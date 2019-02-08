James Davis Roberts Sr., 83, of Jefferson, entered into rest Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019. Mr. Roberts was born in Pendergrass, a son of the late P.J. and Melrose Davis Roberts, attended First Christian Church of Jefferson and was retired from Jefferson Mills and Texfi Industries. Mr. Roberts was an enthusiastic supporter and past president of the Jefferson Dragon Booster Club. In addition to his parents, Mr. Roberts is preceded in death by a brother, Donald Roberts; sister, Jane Roberts; and the mother of his children, Gail Silman Roberts.
Survivors include his wife, Joyce Williamson Roberts of Jefferson; son, Jimmy Roberts of Clermont; daughter, Kathi Bray and her husband Frankie of Jefferson; son, Clay Roberts and his wife Cindy of Xenia, Ohio; stepsons, Mitch McCree and his wife Lynn of Gainesville, Scott McCree and his wife Sid of Jefferson; grandchildren, Abby Roberts, Haley Roberts, Brandy Corbett (Tim), Brody Bray (Kim), Breanna Johnson (Wade), Cooper Roberts, Cason Roberts, Andy McCree (Shelby), Alex McCree (Alex), Hayden McCree, Hannah McCree and McKenzie McCree; and nine great-grandchildren.
Memorial services: Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, at 3 p.m. from the chapel of Evans Funeral Home with Ministers, Bob Walk and Robin Self officiating.
Visitation: Family to receive friends Sunday, Feb. 10, from 1-3 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to the First Christian Church of Jefferson, 104 Lee Street, Jefferson, Georgia 30549.
Arrangements by: Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Hwy., Jefferson. 706-367-5467.
Online condolences may be shared at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
James Davis Roberts Sr. (02-07-19)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry