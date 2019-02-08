Football: Apalachee LB Agbenou signs with Furman

National Signing Day brings about joy, laughter and anticipation. And for one Apalachee football player, the wait and anticipation of telling his family, coaches, teammates and classmates where he’s playing college football at is over.
Josh Agbenou sat at the table with his family Feb. 6 in front of a packed-out Apalachee High media center and dawned a purple cap for his selection of Furman University.
“It’s so exciting,” Agbenou said. “Really I’m nervous to tell everybody where I’m signing.
“At the same time, I feel at peace that I’m done looking and done with all the crazy recruiting, going places, that now I just know where I’m going and I’ll be attending Furman.”
Agbenou wants to “make an impact” right off the bat when he begins playing for Furman.
“I just felt like Furman, if I go there, I could change it into something even better,” he said. “That’s what I’m trying to bring over there and my leadership skills, be able to integrate that into there, it’ll be great.”
Agbenou capped off his high school career with 133 tackles during his senior season. Fourteen tackles went for loss. He also had two sacks, four forced fumbles, three pass breakups, two blocked kicks and 11 quarterback pressures from his linebacker spot. He was a GHSA Class AAAAAA all-state selection by Recruit Georgia, a first-team all-Region 8-AAAAAA selection and the 2018 Mainstreet Newspapers all-area Player of the Year.
Agbenou called the recruiting process “hectic,” because he didn’t get many looks at college football until this past summer. He received offers from Air Force, Western Carolina, Mercer, among others.
“That’s when it started taking shape that a lot of people (were) starting to notice me a little bit more,” he explained. “Then the film kind of proved that at the end.”
He took three visits, though, on his recruiting process: Furman, Mercer and Colorado State.
“I really just put my pros and cons down, kind of went with my gut, really,” he said.
Agbenou played under head coach Tony Lotti his senior season. He said playing under Lotti “shaped” him into a different person, because Lotti helped Agbenou find his peak in the confidence department.
“Coach Lotti put a lot of confidence in me, put a lot of confidence in the team,” Agbenou said. “Every game that we went in to, we felt like we could win every single game.
“That was kind of the attitude. When we went on that three-game win streak, I mean, that was shooting for the stars right there. That’s the kind of confidence under Coach Lotti. It made me into a better linebacker, I think, being able to play so many positions under Coach Lotti. He really shaped me into being a better athlete and a better defensive player.”
Lotti said he was “thankful” and “blessed” to be part of Agbenou’s experience of choosing a college.
“The one point I want to make is that this is a goal, it’s not the goal,” Lotti told all those in the media center. “We’ve had a whole lot of conversations together that this is a good way to go get your college education and debt free.
“What that means is I’ve always heard people talking about going to college for free, ‘Oh, he’s going to college for free.’ There’s no such thing, OK? The idea is to go get your education and (be) debt-free when you come out.
“Congratulations on this goal. This is a huge day, this is your day. You worked extremely hard for it. I feel cheated I only get you for the one year, but I know I’m blessed that our relationship will go way on past after you leave Apalchee. Congratulations.”
