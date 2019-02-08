Basketball: Wildcats stun Lanier in region semis, to play for title

A night after a thrilling, come-from-behind win over rival Winder-Barrow in overtime, the Apalachee boys basketball one-upped it Friday night.
Senior Rayne Knowles tipped in an offensive rebound with 4.5 seconds left and the fifth-seeded Wildcats stunned top-seeded Lanier, 57-56, in the semifinals of the GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA tournament at Winder-Barrow High School.
The win puts the Wildcats (11-16) in the region championship game, set for 7:45 p.m. Saturday against second-seeded Gainesville, and guarantees them a home game in the first round of the state tournament next weekend.
“I’m so proud of these guys, I can’t even say it in words right now,” said Apalachee coach Ty Rowland as he watched his team celebrate with a frenzied student section on the court for a second straight night. “I can’t describe how awesome it is to see these guys come together as a team and they did this all together. Going back to the summer, we had to fight a little negativity and natural selfishness and I think we’ve realized what it takes to be a good team.
“You’ve got to put your pride to the side and figure out how to do it together, and this was one of the best team wins I’ve been a part of.”
Friday’s contest was tight throughout as neither team led by more than six points. The lead changed hands 15 times, including 10 in the fourth quarter alone. Apalachee came out red-hot and hit nine 3-pointers in the first half, finishing the game with 13. Jamonte Wallace led the Wildcats with 19 points, while Brayson Hayes scored 16 and Knowles added 8.
“We made a lot of shots and I feel like it’s coming at the right time,” Rowland said. “A week and a half ago, we started 0-of-23 and went 2-of-30 from three against Habersham. This was bound to happen at some point and the flood gates really opened tonight.”
Lanier (17-8) also shot well, though, and led 35-33 at halftime and 44-43 after three quarters before a back-and-forth final period ensued. The Wildcats trailed 53-52 and had the ball when senior AJ Millbrooks began a drive toward the basket. Millbrooks lost his footing and almost slipped out of bounds, but he alertly got the ball to fellow senior Jay German in the corner and German knocked down a 3-pointer to give his team a 55-53 lead with 1:27 remaining. But less than a minute later, a Wildcat turnover gave Lanier an opening and Jehloni James knocked down a 3-pointer to put the Longhorns back in front, 56-55 with 36 seconds to go.
That’s when the game took a somewhat ironic turn on two key plays. On a night when Lanier, featuring a starting lineup with four players 6-foot-4 and taller dominated an undersized Apalachee on the boards, the Wildcats got the biggest offensive rebound of the night as Knowles finally got a tip-in to go after a couple of follow-up misses to his teammates and put the Wildcats ahead with 4.5 seconds left.
With a foul to give, the Wildcats fouled at midcourt. The ensuing inbound pass was knocked away and the clock appeared to run out, but officials ruled an infraction and put 0.3 seconds back on the clock. The Longhorns got the ball on the baseline but never got a shot off as the Wildcats held on.
“They’re a tough team and they were the No. 1 seed for a reason,” Rowland said of the Longhorns. “They’re huge, they guard well and they run great stuff. I’m so impressed with how disciplined (Lanier coach Brandon Mayweather) has those guys. I thought we guarded great for the first shot, but their size bothered us and a ton of their buckets came off second-chance opportunities.
“But at the end of the day, it’s those energy plays that make the difference and we won at those late. And to have a senior do it is great. Rayne is that unsung hero who always does things the right way, and these guys deserve it.”
The Wildcats will now look to complete an improbable run to a region title Saturday against a Gainesville team it has lost twice to this season — 73-64 in Gainesville on Jan. 8 and 73-62 at Apalachee on Jan. 25.
The Red Elephants (18-8), who entered this week ranked ninth in Class AAAAAA, beat Dacula 74-65 in the other semifinal game Friday night.
“We just hope we can ride the momentum,” Rowland said. “It’s going to be three way different teams we’ve had to play. Gainesville is more similar to us in that they play five guards a majority of the game. It’s a game we should match up well in.
“Whatever happens, though, we’re going to do it as a team and be on the same page and see if we can keep it going.”
—
AHS 19 14 10 14 — 57
LHS 16 19 9 12 — 56
AHS: Jamonte Wallace 19, Brayson Hayes 4, Rayne Knowles 8, Jay German 6, AJ Millbrooks 4
Kendall Bradley 3
LHS: Jehloni James 19, Sean Foster 11, Sion James 10, Ejai Washington 10, Ryan Johnson 3, Jalen Surles 3
