Davis Roberts (02-07-19)

Davis Roberts, 83, of Jefferson, entered into rest Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019. Mr. Roberts was born in Pendergrass, a son of the late P.J. and Melrose Davis Roberts and attended the First Christian Church of Jefferson. Davis started working at The Jefferson Mills while still in high school. He retired after 44 years of service to the mill and Texfi Industries. Mr. Roberts was an enthusiastic supporter and past president of the Jefferson Dragon Booster Club. He was a long-time youth football and baseball coach. Davis married his high school sweetheart, Gail Silman, on July 24, 1952. They had three children together during their 51 years of marriage. Gail passed away on December 21, 2003. Two years later he found the second love of his life, Joyce McRee. They married on April 23, 2006 and were happily married for 13 years. In addition to his parents, and wife, Mr. Roberts is preceded in death by a brother, Donald Roberts, and a sister, Jane Roberts.
Survivors include his wife, Joyce Williamson Roberts of Jefferson; son, Jimmy Roberts of Clermont; daughter, Kathi Bray and her husband Frankie of Jefferson; son, Clay Roberts and his wife Cindy of Xenia, Ohio; stepsons, Mitch McRee and his wife Lynn of Gainesville, Scott McRee and his wife Sid of Jefferson; grandchildren, Abby Roberts, Haley Roberts, Brandy Corbett (Tim), Brody Bray (Kim), Breanna Johnson (Wade), Cooper Roberts, Cason Roberts, Andy McRee (Shelby), Alex McRee (Alex), Hayden McRee, Hannah McRee and McKenzie McRee; and nine great-grandchildren.
Memorial services: Sunday, February 10, 2019, at 3 p.m. from the Chapel of Evans Funeral Home with Ministers, Bob Walk and Robin Self officiating.
Visitation: Family to receive friends from 1-3 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to the First Christian Church of Jefferson, P.O. Box 988, Jefferson, Georgia 30549.
Arrangements by: Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Hwy., Jefferson. 706-367-5467.
Online condolences may be shared at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
Davis Roberts (02-07-19)
