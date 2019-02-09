Basketball: Lady Bulldoggs come up short against Lanier in region title game

Throughout the season, the Lanier Lady Longhorns established themselves as the top team in GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA, going undefeated in region play.
And despite a strong push from second-seeded Winder-Barrow in Saturday night’s region tournament championship game at Winder-Barrow High School, the Lady Longhorns weren’t going to be denied. Kalen Surles scored a team-high 11 points, while Lizzie Campbell added 10 with some big play on the boards as Lanier held off Winder-Barrow 38-32, denying the Lady Bulldoggs their third straight region title.
It wasn’t the flashiest of victories but an intense zone defense employed by the fifth-ranked Lady Longhorns (24-3) proved too much for the Lady Bulldoggs (18-9) to overcome.
A string of early Winder-Barrow turnovers helped Lanier build a 7-0 lead out of the gate, and though the Lady Bulldoggs cut it to within three on a couple of occasions, including with 3:32 remaining in the game, they never got any closer.
“We just didn’t execute very well offensively,” Winder-Barrow coach Kimberly Garren said after the loss. “We were all out of whack and that kind of defense impacts young players.”
Winder-Barrow had gotten to the region title game on the strength of a legendary effort by senior guard Chellia Watson in Friday’s semifinals as she scored a career-high 42 points to lead the Lady Bulldoggs back from behind double digits to a 54-51 win over Dacula.
Watson, the region player of the year and a Cincinnati signee, scored a game-high 16 points Saturday, but she was kept largely at bay in the second half by the Lanier defense, which put two players on her at all times.
Sophomore Kiona Lindsey and freshman Taniyah Parrish had 8 points apiece for the Lady Bulldoggs.
As the No. 2 seed from Region 8, the Lady Bulldoggs find themselves in the toughest quadrant of the state tournament bracket. They’ll host ninth-ranked New Manchester (24-4), the No. 3 seed from Region 4, in the first round Friday. If they’re able to win that game, the next two rounds would most likely see them face third-ranked Northview in the second round and top-ranked and defending state champion Lovejoy in the quarterfinals.
But as Garren told her team in the locker room, the Lady Bulldoggs were a No. 4 seed three seasons ago when they came within a point of winning the state championship.
“At the end of the day, if you want to be a state champion, you have to beat the best teams, no matter when it is you play them,” Garren said. “I’m proud of these girls. They’ve exceeded everyone’s expectations. People would not have put money on us finishing second in the region.
“We’re still looking to peak at the right time and I think we’ll have a chance to.”
—
LHS 9 10 7 12 — 38
WBHS 6 8 6 12 — 32
LHS: Kalen Surles 11, Lizzie Campbell 10, Mekala Fuller 9, Christabel Ezumah 4, Mya Williams 4
WBHS: Chellia Watson 16, Kiona Lindsey 8, Taniyah Parrish 8
Basketball: Lady Bulldoggs come up short against Lanier in region title game
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry