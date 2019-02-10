BOYS' BASKETBALL: Dragons edged by Morgan Co. for region title

Jefferson wanted nothing to do with the region runner-up trophy.
More or less happy to play for a region title a year ago, the Dragons (17-10) were frustrated with having to accept second-place hardware this time after a 58-51 loss to Morgan County (25-2) Saturday at Hart County in the boys’ Region 8-AAA championship game.
Coach Kevin Morris said he’s pleased that his team is unsatisfied with anything less than a title.
“That’s great because when you expect to win and you expect to be in those situations, that’s a good thing,” Morris said.
Jacob Radaker led Jefferson with 13 points. Region Co-Players of the Year Tyrin Lawrence and Alec Woodard led Morgan County, ranked No. 2 in Class AAA, with 20 and 17 points, respectively.
The Dragons — who were missing one of their main contributors, Owen Parker, to illness — led 13-10 after a quarter and 27-26 at the half after Daniel Parker scored on a put-back with one second left. The teams ended the third quarter tied 42-42.
Jefferson went cold in the fourth quarter offensively, however. After Daniel Parker scored on a put-back with 5:11 left to play, the Dragons didn’t score again until Radaker hit a shot with 19 second left — a near five-minute scoreless streak.
Morris said Morgan County’s defense had a lot to do with that.
“Credit to them,” he said. “When they decide to D-up, they’re pretty good.”
Similar to Jefferson’s previous loss to Morgan County, the free throw line loomed large. The Bulldogs attempted 18 free throws in the fourth quarter to Jefferson’s three. Morgan County sank nine of its final 10 attempts to close out the game.
Morris said his team wasn’t smart with its fouls.
“We put them on the line for dumb stuff, like reaching across them at half court,” he said.
Nevertheless, Morris said he was proud of his team for again putting itself in a position to win against Morgan County after losing in overtime in the previous meeting. The Bulldogs were ranked No. 1 in Class AAA for a large stretch of the season.
“If that’s the No. 1 team in the state, we ain’t far behind them,” Morris said. “We’ve got to get our ducks in a row and get healthy.”
Jefferson will move on to face Region 5-AAA No. 3 seed Westminster at home on Saturday (time TBD).
