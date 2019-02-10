Unfortunately for Jefferson, the fourth time was the charm for Hart County.The Bulldogs (21-6) topped the Dragons 68-64 in the girls’ Region 8-AAA championship Saturday in Hartwell after Jefferson won the first three meetings between the teams this season.
The loss left the top-seeded Dragons (23-3) having to settle for the runner-up trophy.
“We’ve got to learn from it,” Jefferson coach Greg Brown said. “We’re a young group. Sometimes, it’s not bad to feel that. I know this time next year, I’ll have something to bring back up. And I don’t know that I’ll have to because I think they feel it still.”
Natalia Bolden led Jefferson with 20 points. Livi Blackstock added 13 points. Region Player of the Year, Torrion Starks, paced second-seeded Hart County with 22 points, and Taniya Alexander scored 18 points. But the Bulldogs also got a boost from Acira Teasley, who scored 14 points, and Shakendra Grove, who hit three 3-pointers and finished with nine points.
“You can’t guard them all,” Brown said. “They’re too talented, especially when they’ve got two of the best players in the region. I feel like they had some kids step up and hit shots tonight that have not hit shots in the (previous) three games.”
Down 67-64 with 5.8 seconds remaining, Jefferson was lost the ball on an in-bounds play and never got off a potential game-tying 3-pointer. Starks put the game out of reach with a free throw with 1.4 seconds remaining.
Jefferson, which trailed 20-13 after a quarter and 37-30 at the half, three times faced deficits of at least seven points. It erased those leads the first two times but not the third.
“I thought we expended so much energy to have to keep fighting back,” Brown said. “We just never could get over the hump … I felt like if we could ever make that one other push — to get up four or five (points) — I felt like we could control the game. Again, give them credit. They just hit some big shots.”
Jefferson will move on to the first round of the state tournament as a No. 2 seed. It will host Region 5-AAA No. 3 seed Cedar Grove at home either Friday or Saturday.
“We’ve still got a lot of basketball left to play,” Brown said. “We’re hosting a playoff game next weekend, and I still like my team — my young team. I still feel really good about them.”
Brown also said his team is battle-tested heading into state tournament having played Hart County four times this year and winning three of them.
“I feel like we’re ready to go,” Brown said. “We’ll take a couple of days to get over this and we’re going to move on. We’ve done that all year long anytime something has come up. I know we’ll bounce back. There’s no doubt in my mind.”
