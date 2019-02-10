Brenda Kay Spain, 64, of Commerce, died Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center. Mrs. Spain was born in Cannonsburg, Penn., to the late Raymond and Helen Barnett Wiseman. She was a member of Chestnut Mountain Church of Christ and was a computer programmer with Consolidated Coal.
Mrs. Spain is survived by her husband, Kirby Spain of Commerce; son, Mike Muellerleile of Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.; daughters, Vanessa Smith of Apple Valley, and Jeanette Beard of Ky.; brothers, Lee Wiseman and Carl Wiseman both of Talladega, Ala.; sisters, Becky Meeks of Washington, Penn., and Kathy Czemerda of Cannonsburg, Penn.; and step-siblings, Margie King, Donnie Sheppard, Vickie Edwards and Marie Ward all of Washington, Penn., Rose Edwards Goodman of Loganville, and Charles Edwards of Texas.
Memorial service: Wednesday, Feb. 13, at 2 p.m. at the chapel of Little-Ward Funeral Home with the Rev. Ron Cope officiating.
Visitation: Family to receive friends at the funeral home Wednesday, Feb. 13, from 1-2 p.m.
In charge of arrangements: Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce.
Brenda Kay Spain (02-09-19)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry