Eller Iola Bridges Hattaway (02-08-19)

Eller Iola Bridges Hattaway, 81, of Danielsville, passed away on Friday, Feb. 8, 2019, at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center in Athens.
Mrs. Hattaway was born on April 3, 1937, in Danielsville, daughter of the late Thomas Bridges and the late Vera Evans Bridges. She was a homemaker and of the Baptist faith.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Milton Eugene Hattaway; son, Kenneth Hattaway; daughter, Miriam David; grandchildren, Destin Hattaway and Sara Ann Hattaway; brothers, Willie Bridges and Bolray Bridges; and a sister, Cornelia Bridges.
Survivors include sons, Dennis Hattaway of Colbert, and Steven Hattaway of Danielsville; daughters, Donna Scott of Colbert, and Linda Jordan of Danielsville; brothers, Howard Bridges of Danielsville, and J.B. Bridges of South Carolina; 15 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services: Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019, at 1 p.m. in the Pruitt Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Joe Wood officiating. Interment to follow in the Friendship Baptist Church Cemetery.
Visitation: Family to receive friends at Pruitt Funeral Home in Royston Monday, Feb. 11, from 6-8 p.m.
The family is at the home.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.pruittfhroyston.com.
In charge of arrangements: Pruitt Funeral Home in Royston.
