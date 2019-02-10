East Jackson shook off a semifinal loss to Jefferson and locked down a No. 3 seed in the state tournament with a 58-41 win over Monroe Area Saturday in the Region 8-AAA consolation finals.
The Eagles will make the program’s first-ever state-tournament appearance with a first-round game at Region 5-AAA No. 2 seed Pace Academy either Friday or Saturday. The date and time are still being decided.
With the victory, East Jackson (11-17) tied the record for school wins in a season in its first year under coach Donnie Byrom. The team has also broke the record for region victories. The Eagles won four region games during the regular season and won two more in the 8-AAA tournament.
Maurissa Thomas poured in 23 points with 14 rebounds in the victory over Monroe Area, while Kenzie Whitehead added 18 points. Haven Rollins finished with 12 points. Abbie Howington produced a solid floor game with four points, five assists and four rebounds.
“Maurissa had a nice double-double tonight … We actually played well other than a few times we got careless with the ball,” Byrom said. “What a great finish by this team to get into the state playoffs and finish third in what arguably could be the toughest girls’ basketball region in the state.”
Rollins, who is averaging 14.0 points and 4.4 rebounds per game, was voted to the all-region team for 8-AAA.
Howington (7.4 points, 6.1 rebounds), Thomas (10.4 points, 7.0 rebounds) and Whitehead (9.7 points) all received honorable mention recognition.
