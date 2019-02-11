It seems strange that a stoplight would spark the formation of a newspaper.
But that is precisely why The Madison County Journal came into being in October of 1986.
With neighbors complaining about the frequent sound of sirens at a busy intersection, Journal founder Frank Gillispie, who passed away last week at 78, battled to locate a traffic light at the precarious spot in southern Madison County, embarking on a journalistic trek that would affect many lives.
In 1965, Gillispie’s mother, Nancy Gillispie, was killed in a car accident on Old Hwy. 29 between Athens and Danielsville while coming home from working the night shift at an Athens plant.
Twenty-three years later, Gillispie would think of her as he tried to find a remedy for driving hazards at the intersection at Hwy. 29, the Hwy. l06 Spur and Glenn Carrie Road.
When the state Department of Transportation had completed widening Hwy. 29 to a four-lane road all the way to the Madison County line, they removed the intersection’s caution light, failing to reinstall it when the project was complete, he said.
“It didn’t occur to me to start a newspaper, really,” said Gillispie when interviewed in the early 2000s. “It occurred to me we needed a traffic light.”
Gillispie started a campaign, of sorts, for a traffic light, first by calling local papers and radio stations about the many wrecks that were occurring there. But he said he got little response.
With the financial help of Helen Fortson, who owned and operated Fortson’s Grocery at the intersection, and several other merchants who bought advertising, Gillispie composed a newsletter on his Commodore 64 computer in his bedroom.
Five hundred copies of the four-page newsletter, called “The Dogsoboro Journal” were printed at Kinko’s on 11 x 17’ paper folded twice. They were placed around the community and were free to the public.
“We announced it as a new newspaper, but we really didn’t know what would happen,” Gillispie said.
The first issue was dated Oct. 17, 1986, with the paper’s prominent headline reading, “Deathtrap in Dogsboro,” above an editorial about the the need for a traffic light.
A second newsletter, this time eight pages, was printed in the same format. About this time, Gillispie said he received some assistance from another acquaintance, Phil Sanderlin, an editor and columnist for The Athens Observer.
“Phil took me in and showed me what a layout sheet looked like,” Gillispie said, laughing. “Because I didn’t know anything.” Sanderlin also let him observe how a newspaper was put together.
He took some layout and paste-up materials home, installing them in a shed in back of his house. The third issue of The Dogsboro Journal was printed in tabloid newspaper format at Greater Georgia Printers in Crawford.
“At this time, the Journal was printed bi-weekly,” Gillispie said. “I was still composing it on the small computer in my room and I spent one week selling ads to finance the next issue, and one week doing the writing for it.”
“Six months later, with the help of then State Representative Louie Clark and other county officials, we won the battle and got a traffic light,” Gillispie said.
By this time, The Dogsboro Journal had taken on several other projects, including encouraging support for the fledgling Chamber of Commerce and the building of a new county library.
“It seemed to me the Journal needed to incorporate a county-wide name if it was going to be a county-wide paper,” Gillispie said of the decision to change the paper’s name to The Madison County Journal.
It was about this time that he became acquainted with MainStreet Newspapers, owned by the Buffington family, and worked out an agreement with them to have the paper printed on The Jackson Herald’s printing press in Jefferson.
He also got to know the Buffington family.
“Mr. (Herman) Buffington was a great help with educating me in journalism,” Gillispie said. “I never had a formal course in jounalism My education was all trial and error with the paper, using the advice of others and textbooks to learn by.”
In 1990, the Journal moved from Gillispie’s home to a small office on the square in Danielsville.
“I felt the paper was getting to the point where it needed a central location for people,” he said.
Gillispie also needed help to produce the growing paper and help arrived one day. right after he hung the newspaper sign over the door. Her name was Carlene Peavy.
“She just came walking into the office one day,” he said.
Peavy had just suffered the death of her oldest daughter and needing a change, had moved to the area to be near her mother and step-father, Evelyn and John Scoggins.
Peavy had the paste-up and commercial art experience The Journal desperately needed. Gillispie told her he didn’t have the money to pay her a salary, but Peavy was willing to work for free at first, saying once that she “just felt like the little paper needed her.”
Mary Jo Matthews, a local journalist who also had some paste up experience, also came by to volunteer from time to time.
Things were still very primitive indeed at this time in The Journal office. Peavy often told stories of how she melted the wax for paste up “in a frying pan over a one-eye burner and painted it on the layout sheets with a paint brush.”
Later Gillispie purchased a broken down wax machine for $50 from his friends at The Athens Observer and ordered the parts to fix it.
The Journal’s circulation continued to rise, with the paper gaining a reputation for not being afraid to report on controversial issues.
“Everything was always learning by messing up for us,” Gillispie laughed. “And we when we did ‘mess up,’ we did so before the whole county, no question about it.”
He remembers that in one of the very first issues of The Dogsboro Journal, a Merchant’s and Farmer’s ad came out advertising the bank’s name as “Merchant’s and Framers.”
“John Terrell called me up to tell me about the mistake and said, ‘it’s true I might make more money as a carpenter,’” Gillispie remembered. “Everybody pretty much knew I didn’t know what I was doing.”
Later on, the Journal moved to a slightly larger and more modern office near the county complex (the building has since been torn down) and in 1995, the office moved once again, this time into a much larger space – a pre-World War II house next to Graham Law Firm.
Numerous employees came and went, including ad salesman Sal Verelli (or “Blackeagle” as he was more commonly known), Jana Cox Fountain, Margie Richards, Charles Richards, Angela Shubert, Marilyn Bridges, Ellen Ferrell, Dena Watkins, Rita Hawks, Keith Mallonee and others.
“When we started, desktop computers had just been developed and were quite primitive,” said. Gillispie. “We were one of the first to utilize desktop publishing...The newspaper industry has been revolutionized by the desktop since the birth of The Journal.”
Gillispie sold The Journal to John Scoggins (Peavy’s stepfather) and Pat Graham in February of 1997, coming to terms with the fact that though the Journal had grown in circulation and staff, it was still not a financial success.
A few months later, Peavy died, and in August of that same year, the new owners sold the paper once again, this time to MainStreet Newspapers who implemented numerous immediate changes to the paper.
First off, the paper’s production was moved from Danielsville to the MainStreet central office in Jefferson. Color was added to section fronts, while news and sports coverage were expanded.
Bert Brantley, news editor, and Angela Gary, managing editor, helped direct the changes, with help from reporter and officer manager Margie Richards, ad salesman Charles Richards, reporter Marilyn Bridges, ad salesman Argie Gillespie and delivery man Jim Smith.
In February of 1998, Zach Mitcham was named the editor of The Journal, a position he still holds.
And though Gillispie was no longer the owner/editor, he continued to be involved with The Journal, writing a popular weekly opinion column and covering various local meetings from time to time for many years.
Gillispie said he was pleased to see how far The Journal had come.
“I see things we never had the resources to do, and I take pride in the fact that I can lay claim to having started it - I guess it’s part of my legacy,” he said.
