A company on Business Drive in Hull reported that an ex-employee allegedly tried to delete the company server after she was fired.
The owner told the responding officers that he fired the woman around noon and left her in the officer to gather her belongings and when he went back to the office after she left he noticed that the computer was in the process of deleting information from the company server. He said he managed to stop it before complete deletion. He said the woman was the only one that was in the office at the time who had access to the computer.
Fired employee reportedly tries to delete company server
