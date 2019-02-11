Fired employee reportedly tries to delete company server

Posted by
MadisonJournalTODAY
Monday, February 11. 2019
A company on Business Drive in Hull reported that an ex-employee allegedly tried to delete the company server after she was fired.

The owner told the responding officers that he fired the woman around noon and left her in the officer to gather her belongings and when he went back to the office after she left he noticed that the computer was in the process of deleting information from the company server. He said he managed to stop it before complete deletion. He said the woman was the only one that was in the office at the time who had access to the computer.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.