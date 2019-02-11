Neese-Sanford VFD talks financing for fire hall with BOC

Neese-Sanford Volunteer Fire Department intends to build a new fire station and pay for it themselves, but they are asking the county government to guarantee the loan for the facility.
The board of commissioners heard Monday from Neese-Sanford chief Adam Arnold who is seeking county risk coverage for a planned 80’ by 80’ facility on Neese-Commerce Road. The department is trying to secure financial arrangements with banks, but those institutions want the county government to agree to cover the cost of a loan if the department fails to make its payments. Department officials discussed the building project with the BOC for over an hour Monday, but no vote was taken. However, the matter will likely include a vote at the board’s meeting at 6 p.m., Monday, Feb. 25.
Neese-Sanford fire leaders say they know they can cover the $460,000 cost of the building over 20 years. They say they have reduced the scope of the planned building from what was originally planned and are not biting off more than they can chew in terms of cost. The department currently has over $100,000, along with more than $50,000 in accrued sales tax funds.
“All I am asking is for you to be a surety on the loan,” said Arnold to the board. “I solemnly swear we will get it paid off.”
The planned facility is close to an existing water line and Arnold said the department wants to tie to that line and improve its water capacity, which would lower home insurance ratings for the residents in the department’s coverage area, which he said includes 2,225 homes, 28 chicken farms, nine churches and 18 businesses.
Arnold said the 18-member department has some of the highest call volumes in the county and serves a growing area. He noted that Neese-Sanford responded to 92 calls in 2018, 76 in 2017, 113 in 2016 and 129 in 2015. He said the department also has mutual-aid agreements with Ila, Danielsville, Colbert, Hull and Nicholson departments, as well as Jackson County and Clarke County. This helps lower insurance costs since multiple departments are able to respond to fires.
However, Arnold said Neese-Sanford saw its insurance ratings go up recently over water supply issues. And he said the department is aggressively working to remedy the problem for homeowners in the vicinity who have seen their rates go up. Arnold said the department will simultaneously seek grant funding for a truck.
Commission chairman John Scarborough said the fire departments provide a vital service to the county and that no one opposes the plan, but he voiced concern about the timing, noting that the county has no money in reserves, meaning it has nothing to draw on if a financial mishap does happen related to the project.
“I appreciate what you do and what the county gets,” he said. “My day to day is how do we pay the bills?”
County attorney Mike Pruett said a lease/purchase agreement would be the appropriate financial route for the project. Meanwhile, commissioner Brian Kirk, a long-time Danielsville fireman who has also worked in finance, said he wants to see the project work out. He said he wants to have full confidence that payments can be made.
“Your hearts are in it, but you don’t always know what kind of disasters can happen, so you need a good plan,” said Kirk.
The commissioners also seemed concerned about how the project will be perceived by the 10 other county departments. If the BOC backs this project, it may be asked to provide the same funding support for other departments. But Scarborough said the county couldn’t take on too much and be a reliable financially. So, such support could be very limited. He wondered if the Neese-Sanford department would face resentment from other departments. And commissioners voiced a desire to hear how the project would be received by the fire departments as a whole.
In a separate matter Monday, the board discussed an update to its Hazard Mitigation Plan, which is a 269-page plan with five chapters that outlines joint county/city emergency arrangements. This plan will be approved later in the month, with the county’s six municipalities also voting on the plan. Glen Thomas was presented as a proposed new member of the county recreation board.
Scarborough reviewed several 2018 budget amendments. This included the revelation that two sheriff’s office positions had been left out of the 2018 budget line items. Those positions included two salaries, one at roughly $54,000, the other at over $30,000. Together, those omitted salaries appeared to push the 2018 sheriff’s office $85,000 over budget, but Scarborough said that was a mistake. Those salaries should have been included in the budget. The employees were paid during the year. It just wasn’t reflected in the budget.
