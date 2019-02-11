Man charged with shipping illegal narcotics through Postal Service

BarrowJournal
Monday, February 11. 2019
A Bethlehem man was arrested last week on charges of shipping illegal narcotics through the U.S. Postal Service.
According to a Barrow County Sheriff’s Office news release, the BCSO Narcotics Unit, along with a U.S. Postal Service postal inspector, executed a search warrant at the Brunton Road residence of David Lawrence Anyanwu, 33, and located multiple bags of edible candies containing THC, lollipops containing THC, THC vaping oil, approximately 140 grams of Ecstasy tablets, LSD and marijuana.
Anyanwu faces drug trafficking charges and a charge for Possession of Schedule I Narcotic (LSD).
