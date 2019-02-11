Hilary Yeargan Johnson (01-29-19)

Hilary Yeargan Johnson, 80, of Rome, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019. Hilary was born and raised in Rome, the eldest child of Victor Bowles Yeargan, Sr. and Martha Collins Yeargan.
Hilary is survived by her sons, Victor Y. Johnson (Lisa) of Danielsville and Walter F. Johnson of Rome; sister, Alice F. Jenkins (Al) of Mount Pleasant, S.C.; brother, Bo Yeargan (Le Ann) of Rome; four nieces; two nephews; and a number of grandnieces and grandnephews.
Hilary was a teacher, an avid traveler, a master quilter, and a loving and dedicated mother and Aunt (she was affectionately known as "Aunt Sister" by family). She dearly loved her sons, her family, and her friends. She was an ardent reader who deeply enjoyed a good book, and reveled in her backyard garden, a "prettyish kind of a little wilderness." She particularly enjoyed making heirloom quilts for her sons and for her nieces and nephews. She was a lifelong member of First United Methodist Church in Rome. Hilary retired from Pepperell High School in Lindale, where she enjoyed teaching AP English and Mythology. Hilary ("that's with one 'L', thank you") led a full and meaningful life, was bluntly honest, and fiercely loyal to those she cared for. She loved inspiring others in the quest for knowledge. As one niece aptly noted, "She taught me to love books and teaching. She was a graceful, educated, beautiful southern woman." A little bit of Hilary lives on in all who knew her. She will be missed, and her memories cherished.
Memorial Service: Saturday, Feb. 23, at 11 a.m., Rome First United Methodist Church Sanctuary. Visitation and Reception in the Wilder Center immediately following the service until 2 p.m. The family planned a private graveside service at the Yeargan plot, Myrtle Hill Cemetery, earlier on Saturday morning.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Rome First United Methodist Church, the Coosa River Basin Initiative at www.coosa.org , or your favorite charity. The family wishes to give a special thank you to many of the wonderful caregivers who helped Hilary these last few years.
In charge of arrangements: Daniels Funeral Home, Rome, Georgia. Please share your memories of Hilary and expressions of sympathy for the family at www.Daniels-FuneralHome.com.
Hilary Yeargan Johnson (01-29-19)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry