Erwin files appeal in election lawsuit

Chris Erwin has filed an appeal to the ruling that a third election be held in the House District 28 race. Erwin had the most votes in both of the earlier elections but a judge ruled that errors occurred in some of the votes that could have changed the outcome of the elections.
Erwin’s opponent, incumbent Dan Gasaway, filed two lawsuits contesting the election results. He was successful in both lawsuits with the judge calling for new elections.
The third election has been set for April 9.
Erwin said Tuesday, “We filed an appeal and believe the Supreme Court needs to look at this case. We are pursuing all of our appellate rights. At the same time, a third election has been ordered for April, so we are also running again full steam ahead for a third straight victory. We will continue to fight for our community’s right to representation.”
