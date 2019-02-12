The fans who stuck through the constant rain, cold weather and the brisk winds Tuesday night to watch their Red Raiders compete were treated to a second half comeback they won’t soon forget.
Down 3-1 after 60 minutes of play, Madison County began a frantic rally to rip victory away from the Loganville Red Devils. Finally tied 3-3 with less than three minutes left, Landon Dougherty had the opportunity to lift his team with a free kick just a foot outside of the box. His shot, placed perfectly in the bottom right corner of the frame, gave the Raiders a 4-3 lead and the team’s first regular season win of 2019.
“Landon is a phenomenal free kick taker,” said head coach Jose Rodriguez. “he knows how to set the ball, how to bend it. If that ball is on frame, it’s going to go in. I can put that on anything. He’s got a great shot. Not just string, but accurate.”
For the rest of the story, see the February 14 edition of the Madison County Journal
BOYS SOCCER: Red Raiders rally in final 20 to defeat Loganville
