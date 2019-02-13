Kenneth Bruce Irwin (02-12-19)

Kenneth Bruce Irwin, 76, of Comer, died Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019. Bruce was the son of the late Wilbur and Wilena Irwin Roberts of Lexington, Mass. Bruce was the owner/operator of Aquatics Unlimited and was a former Athens-Clarke County policeman. He served in the United States Army and was a member of the local American Legion and VFW.
Bruce is survived by his wife, Alexis Louise Latimer Irwin; daughters, Mysti Kirkland, of Acworth; and Cija Mercardante, of Hull; grandchildren, Josh Irwin, Cailin Mercardante Avant, Luke John Mercardante, Sam Kirkland, Ben Kirkland, Max Kirkland and Noah Kirkland; and great-granddaughter, Cleo Avant.
Visitation: Family to receive friends Saturday, Feb. 16, from 2-3 p.m. and service to follow at 3 p.m. in the chapel of Lord and Stephens, Danielsville.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cancer Foundation of Northeast Georgia www.cancerfoundationofnega.org
In charge of arrangements: Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, Danielsville. Www.lordandstephens.com
Old Website

