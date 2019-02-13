The Auburn City Council on Thursday approved the placement of two additional signs at the intersection of College Street and 6th Avenue, which city officials said will help with additional traffic coming to the area.
An increase in traffic is expected, according to police chief Chris Hodge, with the completion of the Auburn Center, which is designed to host various events and conferences. Hodge said there would also be value added with the stop signs to help with daily ingress and egress at nearby Auburn Elementary School.
In other business Thursday, the council:
•amended the city’s noise ordinance to restrict fireworks use to between 10 a.m. and 11:59 p.m. every day, except for New Year’s. Fireworks will be allowed from midnight to 1 a.m. Jan. 1.
•approved a $14,000 contract with East Coast Pyrotechnics for the city’s Independence Day celebration.
•agreed to an Eagle Scout project to allow Matthew Mark Luke Goldshot to build seven tent pads and four hammock poles in the James Shackleford Park camping area.
Auburn council approves two stop signs for intersection
