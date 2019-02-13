A request for an auto repair center in Braselton got the go-ahead on Monday.
The Braselton Town Council approved NTW, LLC’s conditional use request to allow an auto repair center on a little over 1 acre at 2137 Friendship Rd., within the Publix shopping center area. NTW plans a 5,800 square foot facility.
See the full story in the Feb. 13 issue of The Braselton News.
Auto repair center gets go-ahead
