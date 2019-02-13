Braselton leaders recently approved an ordinance change to allow an increasingly popular form of eyebrow tattooing.
In a 3-2 vote, the Braselton Town Council approved an amendment Monday to its tattooing ordinance to allow microblading. Microblading is a semi-permanent tattooing of the eyebrows to enhance their appearance or make them look fuller.
See the full story in the Feb. 13 issue of The Braselton News.
Council approves ‘microblading’
