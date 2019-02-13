The groundbreaking for the Jackson County Agricultural Center is set for Friday, Feb. 15 at 12:30 p.m. at the center’s location off of County Farm Rd.
The facility is designed to host a variety of agricultural shows and other events. One idea floated by the steering committee overseeing the project would be to have a county fair at the site.
The Jackson County Board of Commissioners earlier approved $4 million for the project.
In addition, other funds have been pledged by area firms to help pay for the center.
A cattle sale is also being planned for May 18 to help raise money for the ag center. The sale will be held at Cole Elrod’s farm in Talmo.
Design plans for the facility are nearing completion, ag facility committee chairman Marty Clark said during a recent steering committee meeting.
Groundbreaking nears for ag center
