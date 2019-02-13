A developer wishes to be excused from a condition requiring a second entrance to a proposed active adult community in Jefferson, but multiple citizens pushed back on that request this week.
During Monday’s Jefferson City Council meeting, seven people spoke against Tapestry Development Group’s attempt to remove that condition from its site plan for a 64-unit development to be located on Hwy. 15 and 82. Tapestry wishes to remove the entrance from Hwy. 82.
The Jefferson City Council is scheduled to vote on the matter Feb. 25.
See the full story in the Feb. 13 issue of The Jackson Herald.
Citizens object to developer’s request
