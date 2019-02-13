Soccer: Apalachee soccer teams beat East Jackson, tie Chestatee

The Apalachee girls and boys soccer teams’ seasons got off to nearly-identical starts last week as both teams won their season openers Feb. 5 at East Jackson before playing to ties at Chestatee on Friday.
The Lady Wildcats cruised to a 10-0 win over the Lady Eagles as seven different players scored goals. Taylor Salvaggio and Erin Allen scored two goals apiece, while Sarah Currey, Skylar Gordon, Meg Folsom, Bailey Arnold and Emily Hale also scored.
Arnold led the team with two assists, while Caitlyn Evans, Currey, Gordon, Hale and Salvaggio all recorded assists.
Goalkeeper Nancy Romero posted a clean sheet.
Apalachee coach Paul Thornton said the Lady Wildcats struggled in the first half due to a strong defensive effort and goalkeeper play by East Jackson, but adjusted with a five-goal run in the first 18 minutes of the second half.
Allen led the way in a 5-5 tie at Chestatee, scoring four goals while Arnold added another. Salvaggio, Evans, Hale and Victoria Johnson all had assists.
While Apalachee controlled the ball for most of the match with 70-percent possession, Chestatee sophomore Kyleigh Drew took the Lady War Eagles’ only five shots and scored on all five of them.
“She was excellent and one of the better players we’ve seen in recent years,” Thornton said of Drew, who scored three goals in the final five minutes of the first half to give Chestatee a 4-2 lead at intermission.
“After adjustments at halftime, the team fought back, ending with an individual dribbling effort and top corner finish from (Allen),” Thornton said.
The Apalachee boys defeated East Jackson and tied Chestatee, last season’s state runner-up in GHSA Class AAAA, 2-2.
Both Apalachee teams were scheduled to host Mill Creek on Wednesday with the girls match beginning at 5:30 p.m., followed by the boys. Those matches were pushed back from Tuesday due to heavy rain.
