Baseball: Bulldoggs’ opener pushed back

Posted by
MainStreetNewsSPORTS
Wednesday, February 13. 2019
Winder-Barrow’s season opener, originally scheduled for Tuesday at home against Loganville, was pushed back a day to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday as heavy rain moved through the area Tuesday.
With more rain in the forecast Friday, the Bulldoggs also moved up the first day of the Winder-Barrow Diamond Day invitational to Thursday. The Bulldoggs will face Peachtree Ridge at 5:30 p.m. They’ll also host Lakeside, Evans at 7 p.m. Saturday.
Winder-Barrow had a strong performance in its home scrimmage Saturday, throttling Grayson 11-1 in an eight-inning game.
Sophomore Brady House led the way, going 3-for-4 with a home run, double and three RBIs. Lance Sikes went 2-for-4 with a double and drove in two runs.
After falling behind 1-0 in the top of the first inning, the Bulldoggs got two runs in the second, two in the third, and broke the game open with five in the fifth.
Eight Winder-Barrow pitchers — Austin Lockridge, Zack Smith, Cain Tatum, House, Noah Higgins, Hunter Marsh, CJ Harrison and Blake Friend — worked an inning each and combined to allow just two hits, two walks and three hit batsmen.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.