Swimming: Apalachee senior Doherty wins pair of titles at state meet

Alexis Doherty made the decision years ago to choose swimming over other sports she played and commit to it.
After a long road that included injuries and other obstacles, the decision paid off in a big way for Doherty on Saturday as the Apalachee High School senior won state titles in the Class AAAAAA 50-yard and 100-yard freestyle events at the GHSA state swimming and diving championships at Georgia Tech.
Doherty, who was making her third consecutive appearance at the state meet, recorded personal records, finishing the 50-yard freestyle in 23.05 seconds and the 100-yard freestyle in 50.79 seconds.
“It was awesome, honestly,” Doherty said this week of her triumph.
“I felt really good warming up and the prelims felt good. I just wanted to be the first one to the wall and it was a relief to be able to get back to the times I’ve had before and break my personal records. Now I’m looking to get better and faster and focus in on what I really need to work on.”
Doherty, whose family members swam in high school, first picked up a love for swimming when her grandmother owned a pool. As the child of active-military parents who constantly moved around the country — she lived most recently in North Dakota before moving back to Georgia as a high school sophomore — it was hard for her to consistently commit the time to swimming.
But since her return, Doherty has flourished, competing on the Brad Akins YMCA Barracudas club team and excelling at the high school level.
“I really connected with my coaches here and it started being a lot of fun again,” Doherty said. “My first state meet, I really, really connected with the sport and felt like I was there for a reason. I wanted to get to the point where I was right there with the fastest swimmers and winning races. I love racing. It’s totally different in the water than on land.”
But injuries also kept Doherty sidelined as she struggled with shoulder dislocation problems and suffered a broken collarbone three years ago, which required an immediate surgery with a metal plate and screws.
“Both those surgeries were a big deal,” Doherty said. “I was out of the water for a month and a half and to go through the process of getting back my muscle mass. “I had a lot of pain in my neck and it would hurt when I was doing backstroke so I finally had to get the plate out.”
On Saturday, pain-free, Doherty excelled.
“She’s just a phenomenal athlete and can do anything she sets her mind to,” Apalachee coach Ashley Bushnell said.
“She has been working very hard, overcome a lot and really grown as not only an athlete, but as a teammate and person. She’s never had the attitude of, ‘It’s all about me.’
“She’s encouraged and pushed just as hard for her teammates and friends to do well.”
Doherty practically lives at the Brad Akins YMCA, practicing several days a week with the Barracudas and conducting swimming lessons while also managing to maintain good grades in school.
She has committed to swim at Indiana and plans to sign with the Hoosiers later this year.
“I looked at several schools and knew I wanted to go (Division I) because I wanted to have good people to race so I could challenge myself,” Doherty said. “I did a lot of research, called some coaches and my coach had some connections and helped me out. They sent me up there for a visit with a group of girls, and I had a chance to hang out with Olympians.
“They have some great sprinters there. Just meeting the people there and the team, it’s what I want in college.”
Winder-Barrow swimmers
compete at state
A pair of Winder-Barrow swimmers also competed at state last weekend. Junior Spencer Smith swam a 5:14 in the boys 500-yard freestyle, finishing 23rd in the prelims, while junior Madison Budrock competed in the girls 100-yard backstroke, finishing in 1:04.
“Both these swimmers have made it to state every year in their high school careers, so it was very nice to see them achieve that goal again,” Winder-Barrow coach Madelyn Teel said. “It was a proud moment as a coach.”
