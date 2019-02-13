BASEBALL: New Panther coach aims for structure, discipline and fun

Matt Bolt is growing used to the title of head baseball coach at Jackson County — and the weight that comes with the job description.
After eight seasons as an assistant, the Panther alum begins his first season at the helm of the program. Bolt said it’s humbling to know that the buck stops with him.
“It’s nice to have your hands on the small things,” said Bolt, whose team opens up today at Oconee County. “It’s fun to know and stressful to know that ultimately I’m ‘the guy’ … and I’ve never been the guy. It’s humbling to know that I’m the guy, and I’m excited about it.”
Bolt worked under the Panthers’ past two coaches — Tommy Fountain and Jonathan Gastley — and will apply the experience of those apprenticeships to his new job.
“I learned a lot from both of them, and I’m very appreciative of both of them and everything they’ve done for me individually and this program,” he said. “We’re going to be very, very structured and very, very disciplined. We are going to have kids that have high character. That’s something we’ve been working on this offseason, this preseason — holding our kids accountable.”
One difference in his new position is how his players might view him. Perhaps seen as the “good cop” players could come to while as an assistant, Bolt’s role at the head of the program might change that dynamic a little bit.
“So, I was a little skeptical to see how that role was going to change and how the kids were going to perceive that,” Bolt said. “But they have been nothing but disciplined. They have been nothing but respectful.”
As far as what to expect on the field, Bolt said his team will “fly around” and put pressure on the defense. He wants his players to have fun, too.
“I’m going to let the kids play loose,” he said. “They have been very, very disciplined. They know that there’s a difference in being focused and having a good time versus goofing off.”
On the mound Tanner Crump, who is recovering from an offseason injury, returns as the most experienced of the Panther pitchers. Jackson County will look to a group of about a dozen other arms to solidify its starting rotation and bullpen assignments. Ray Guereca, Jared Adams, Logan Stockton and Tyler Zipfel are among those who will see time on the mound.
“We’re trying to figure it out right now,” Bolt said.
Crump also returns as one of Jackson County’s top offensive weapons from last year, along with Joey Corso, Logan Stockton, Zac Saine and Grant Hardegree. The Panthers welcome back the top four hitters in their lineup.
“We’re hoping to hit the ball a little better than we have the last couple of years for sure,” Bolt said. “We need to in order to be competitive in this region.”
Defensively, the Panthers return experience with Stockton and Saine behind the plate, Crump in the middle infield, Hardegree at third base and Corso in centerfield. But Bolt said battles for positions are being waged in practice.
“We’ve got a lot of competition in practice right now, and that’s making us better for sure,” Bolt said.
The Panthers have qualified for the state tournament for six consecutive years, and will try to extend that streak to seven in a row in a Region 8-AAA that grew even tougher with the addition of Jefferson, last year’s Class AAAA state champion. The region includes a Final Four team with Morgan County and Sweet 16 team with Franklin County.
“It’s going to be tough, and our kids are mature enough to understand that,” Bolt said.
Jackson County will take a very-seasoned squad into those region battles with 10 seniors, who aim to leave their mark on the program. The Panthers have never finished in the top two in the region standings and earned hosting rights for the first round of the state tournament.
“They (the seniors) want to take it to the next step,” Bolt said. “We went 13-18 last year. They don’t want to be remembered for a 13-18 year. They don’t want to be remembered for just making the playoffs.”
To that end, this is a group that is putting in the work, and that’s reason enough for Bolt to be excited heading into year one.
“I’m so excited,” Bolt said. “Like I said, it’s nice to be done with the administrative part of being a head coach, and it’s nice to be on the ballfield, it’s nice to just be with the guys … it’s awesome to have kids that want to show up every day and work hard.”
