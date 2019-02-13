BASEBALL: Dragons ready to make new memories after last year’s championship

It’s understandably tempting for Jefferson coach Tommy Knight to look back on 2018, which he catches himself doing so every now and then.
But the calendar has turned to 2019 and so must the Dragons after winning the program’s first-ever state title last year.
“It’s fun to think about it, but at the same time, we’ve really got to move forward and go onto the next thing, too,” said Knight, whose team opens today at home against Athens Christian.
Jefferson enters this season after last year’s dream run having lost pitching ace and 2018 Class AAAA Player of the Year Patrick Hickox to graduation. Though the unusually durable and nearly unhittable Hickox will be greatly missed, the Dragons actually stand to have a deeper pitching staff than that of the state championship squad.
Returning starting pitchers Lane Watkins and Vinny Farley will both toe the rubber again, but a number of other Dragon hurlers will factor into the plans on the mound as well. That pool of arms includes Derek Vaughn, Brycen Jewell, Jasper Adamek, Rem Maxwell, Jackson Perry, J.J. Rapp, Kallon Cook and Zac Corbin, the team’s star shortstop who has signed with Kennesaw State.
“We don’t have Pat Hickox, but we’re probably deeper than we’ve ever been pitching-wise, and that’s good,” Knight said. “That’s something we haven’t had really ever since I’ve been here.”
Defensively, Jefferson will have to fill the loss of standout rangy centerfielder Justin Cole, who seemingly tracked down anything hit in his vicinity last year. The original plan was to shift left fielder Kade McNally to Cole’s old spot, but McNally sustained a serious knee injury during football season, altering those plans. The Dragons will now shift Sammy Elegreet from right field to center. To fill openings in left and right field, the Jefferson coaches will choose from a deep group of players. Candidates for playing time in those spots include Maxwell, Jewell, Mason Cooper (primarily a catcher last year), Hayden Phillips, Rapp, Trey McEver and Garrett Catanach.
Jefferson’s infield remains largely intact with Ryan Godfrey and Farley at first base, Corbin at shortstop, Watkins at third and Cooper at catcher. Jewell and Watkins can both catch as well.
Jefferson will look to Cole Watkins to fill an opening at second base following the graduation of Billy Finch. Rapp could also see time there as well.
The Dragons have flexibility defensively with Rapp and McEver, who can play both infield and in the outfield.
Jefferson improved offensively over the course of the season in its 2018 championship run, and returns most of the big bats from its state-championship lineup.
Watkins, a UGA signee who hit .354 last year, leads that list. The team also looks for production out of Corbin (.340), Godfrey (.306), Cooper (.260) and Elegreet (.250).
“I feel like offensively, we ought to be able to score some runs,” Knight said.
Jefferson will move down from Region 8-AAAA to Region 8-AAA, but has not completely cut ties with its old region, having scheduled games with St. Pius X, Stephens County and North Oconee in the non-region slate.
“They’re close, why not play them and give our guys a challenge until we get into our own region?” Knight said. “Hopefully, we’ll be battle-tested and be ready to go.”
As far as the new region, 8-AAA includes a Final Four team from last year with Morgan County. Along with the Bulldogs, the other five opponents (East Jackson, Jackson County, Franklin County, Hart County and Monroe Area) will form a tough region for the Dragons, who will try to win a region title for the fifth time in seven years.
“The new region is going to be tough,” Knight said. “Coming out of the region we came out of, it’s not going to be tougher than that, but at the same time, it’s going to be pretty good … Our region is not going to be a slouch by any stretch of the imagination.
Knight had a strong feeling about last year’s squad during the preseason and has the same impression of this year’s team, which will try to follow in the footsteps of last year’s state champions while not harping on the past.
“The same thing (as last year) — we’ve got a good group of kids,” he said. “The thing is, we can’t live on last year. We can’t really worry about what last year’s team did. This team is going to develop an identity all its own.”
One tangible benefit left over from last year, however, is the experience of winning close games against tough opponents, which Jefferson did last year en route to the title.
That should serve this year’s team well as it seeks its own legacy.
“They’re very, very much battle-tested,” Knight said. “We’ve got a bunch coming back from last year, so I only think that helps you when it gets tough.”
BASEBALL: Dragons ready to make new memories after last year’s championship
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry