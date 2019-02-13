•Returning starters: Caden Cotton OF/P, Braxton Simpson UTL, Dylan Greenway INF/P, Ty Burchett INF/P, Jonathon Moon INF, Parker Hobson C, Nolan Hill INF/P
•Other key contributors: Ty Davis OF/P, Justin Whitehead UTL, Tripp Williams OF/P
•Strengths: “We have many guys returning to our roster that will contribute to our team, and many that will have specific roles,” head coach Peyton Hart said. “We are a close-knit group and have a hard nosed group of kids. Their fibers are wired to learn and grow and work. Leadership continues to grow and our staff feels like we have some coaches on the field and that is important for a still super young group.”
•Weaknesses: “Last year we struggled defensively – averaged nearly three unearned runs per game. We must limit free bases and extra chances in order to compete at a high level.”
•Region outlook: “Elbert (County) is the reigning champion, returns seven of nine starters and both of their main arms from last year. Social (Circle) returns a ton and has probably as much talent as anyone in the state. Oglethorpe (County) is very much improved over the past several years and are super well coached. Our staff and team understand the importance of bringing our A-game every night.”
•Season outlook: “Hopefully we can build off of some of the success that we had last year and clean up our defensive mistakes. We will look to get our young guys more experience and develop more arms before region play begins on March 1. We have been big on our guys being committed to growing and learning as people and players.
BASEBALL: Leopards’ season begins in Hart Co.
