SOCCER: Season under way for Leopards, Lady Leopards on the field

The Banks County High School soccer program started its 2019 campaign last week. For the girls’ team, the season has started with a 1-1 start. For the boys, the season has started with a 0-2 start.
After losing the season opener to Jackson County 10-0, the girls bounced back with a 3-1 win over Commerce on the road. The Lady Leopards scored one goal in the first half and two in the second half to put the win away. Goals came from Adison Harris (10th minute), Roxie Colie (48th) and Olivia Duphily (78th).
“Starting off the season with a loss is never easy, and as a coach you always worry about how it will affect your teams confidence and mental game,” head coach Maranda Parks said. “However, I was extremely proud of my girls for taking that loss for what it was and trying to learn from it.
“They came out against Commerce ready to turn the season around. Lucy Hughes was out with an injury and she is a player that you definitely miss anytime she is not on the field, but I was really impressed with how my freshmen stepped up and picked up the slack. Adison Harris started us off with our first varsity goal of the season and we are excited to see how she grows throughout the season.”
The Lady Leopards got five shots off on goal during the first half. Harris’ 10th-minute goal was the only one to find the back of the net. In the second half, the Lady Leopards managed another five shots on goal with two finding the back of the net.
Commerce outshot the Lady Leopards 11-10 for the game. The Lady Leopards, though, only gave up one goal. With a 2-0 lead in the 50th minute, Commerce found the net off a putback from a free kick miss.
For more, read this week's edition of the Banks County News.
