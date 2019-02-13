TENNIS: Lady Leopards start season 2-0

The Banks County High School Lady Leopard tennis team is 2-0 to start the 2019 campaign. The Lady Leopards defeated Franklin County 4-1 and East Hall 5-0.
Chloe Smith, Jaden Hoard and Amber Morris led the way at No. 1, No. 2 and No. 3 singles for the Lady Leopards. All picked up wins in the first two matches.
The boys’ team lost the opening matches. Gabe Caudell and Tyler Morris won at East Hall in a 3-2 defeat. The boys were swept at Franklin County.
