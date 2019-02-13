BOYS' BASKETBALL: Leopards host Callaway in round 1 of state

The road to Macon begins this week for every classification in basketball. And in Class 2A, the Banks County Leopards’ road to Macon starts at home this Saturday against Callaway High School.
The Leopards (19-9) were runners-up in the Region 8-AA tournament. Callaway finished as the No. 3 team in Region 5-AA.
“Man, they’re super athletic,” head coach Mike Cleveland said to describe Callaway. “It is probably one of the tougher first-round draws we’ve had.
“They’re good, they’re super athletic. They play a wide-open, fast-pace style. I think it’s going to be a battle of who can play their style of basketball. If we can make it a half-court game, I like us in it. I think the key’s going to be taking care of the basketball and rebounding. If we do those things, I think we’ve got a shot.”
Being the No. 2 seed, Cleveland hopes having home-court advantage will help aid his team on Saturday night.
“You hope that helps you a little bit,” he said. “That’s the reward you get for being a one or two (seed).
“I think the crowd will be important. We’re hoping to have a full gym. We’ll see. I like our chances. Our guys are excited and we’ll prepare hard this week for them. It ought to be fun.”
For some of the Leopards’ roster, this will be their first exposure “meaningful minutes,” according to Cleveland, in state-playoff action. Cleveland’s message to those who are stepping into this spot for the first time is simple: play hard and have fun.
“I think you can put too much pressure on kids and I don’t want them to feel any pressure about this,” Cleveland said. “I want them to play hard and have fun. That’s the same message I gave for the region championship.”
The Leopards enter the state tournament having won nine of their last 10 games. Carl Cleveland leads the Leopards with 27 points and 11.6 rebounds per game. He also has four assists per game. Pierce Martin has been averaging over 12 points per game. Clay Gosnell and Wes Ledford are averaging over six points per game. Ledford adds five rebounds per game.
Carl Cleveland was named Region 8-AA Co-Player of the Year. Martin made the Region 8-AA First Team. Ledford and Noah Rylee were Honorable Mentions for the Region 8-AA squad.
For the Region 8-AA championship game recap, read this week's edition of the Banks County News.
