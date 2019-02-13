WRESTLING: Leopards with 7 wrestlers headed to state in Macon

The 2019 GHSA traditional wrestling state championships has arrived. And the Banks County wrestling program will be well represented in Macon when the tournament starts.
Thanks to a great showing at the GHSA Class 2A B sectionals, the Leopards will send seven wrestlers to Macon to compete for both individual and team state titles in Class 2A. Jacob Voyles (106 pounds), Evan Clark (120), Anthony Cruz (132), Parker Hobson (138), Gabe Dodd (145), Terrance Walker (195) and Parker Free (220) will all be competing in Macon.
Clark, Cruz and Walker all finished first at sectionals last week. All three won area titles last week. Free finished second at sectionals. Hobson finished fourth, Voyles finished fifth and Dodd finished sixth.
Clark received a bye in the first round and made it directly into the quarterfinals. He won via pin in the quarterfinals over Korbin Browning, then faced Tyshawn Hughes of Elbert County and also won via pin. In the finals, it was another pin that put Clark over the top as he defeated Lane Gomes of Oglethorpe County. Clark is 35-7 this season. Clark is a sophomore.
Like Clark, Cruz received a first-round bye. In the quarterfinals, Cruz dispatched KyJuan Thomas via a pin. It took a 9-5 decision to win his semifinals’ matchup against Zaine Tuck. And in the finals, Cruz won via a 5-4 decision over Elbert County’s Irbin Olmos. Cruz is 36-7 this season.
Walker also received a first-round bye into the quarter finals. Like Clark, Walker used three pins en route to victory last Saturday. Walker pinned Cameron Jackson in the quarterfinals, then Ethan Burgess in the semifinals. Walker defeated Kwahla Hall in the finals. Walker is 34-1 on the season.
Free had back-to-back byes into the semifinals. When he reached that round, he defeated Adrian Collins via a pin. Free lost in the finals to Jacob Stephens by pin. Free has 27 wins this season. Cruz, Walker and Free are all seniors.
Hobson, who has 25 wins this season, picked up a first-round win at sectionals and a win in the quarterfinals. But he lost in the semifinals and battled his way to the consolation finals.
Voyles picked up a win in the quarterfinals but lost his semifinals’ match. In the consolation semifinals, he was bounced by Camden Harris of Elbert County. The freshman has 34 wins on the season. He’s the youngest competitor for the Leopards in Macon.
Dodd battled his way into the semifinals with two wins via pin. He fell in the semifinals and lost in the consolation semifinals. Dodd has 23 wins on the season. He and Hobson are juniors.
