GIRLS' BASKETBALL: BC heads to Bremen to start the state tourney

After falling to Elbert County in the semifinals of the Region 8-AA tournament, the Banks County Lady Leopards were guranteed to be on the road to start the Class 2A state tournament.
The road for the Lady Leopards (22-6) begins Friday night at Bremen High School (11-13). The Lady Leopards made the Elite Eight during last year’s run in the state tournament. And despite being on the road, head coach Steven Shedd said playing on the road brings a level of excitement.
“Obviously, we would love to be able to play at home,” he said, “but it’s still kind of neat to go somewhere else you’ve never been, just see how you match up with another school.”
The Lady Leopards haven’t played a non-region opponent since the team’s Christmas tournament in December.
“(Bremen) will rely on trying to slow the game down a little bit,” Shedd said. “They’ve got some decent size. I feel like they make up a lot with the way that they play and that they’re scrappy, they’re physical, so we know that we will be in for a tough test over there.
“We feel confident that we can do it and that we can take care of business.”
Shedd believes he will see a few different looks from Bremen’s defense.
“I don’t think there’s anything from them that we haven’t seen so far,” Shedd said. “It’s just a matter of going in there and executing what we’ve practiced and what we’ve learned, just be solid at it.”
After taking the semifinals’ loss in the region tournament, Shedd said the seniors on the team spoke about the team’s play and their own.
“They don’t want to go out like that,” Shedd said. “They want to try and make it just as far, if not farther than last year’s team.
“I think they felt like, not trying to take anything away from Elbert County, give them all the credit in the world, but they felt like they kind of cheated themselves out of a possible shot at a region championship. Based on the way we played that game, they’re determined to have a good week at practice.”
Shedd added the team played as well as it had all season in the third-place win against Monticello.
“It’s one of those things where you just hope moving forward that team that showed up on Friday ends up being the ones we see throughout the playoffs,” Shedd said.
Jaycie Bowen, Amber Williams and Heather Vaughan made First Team All-Region. Kailynn Gilstrap was an Honorable Mention.
