WRESTLING: Dragon coach expects Class AAA title race to go down to the wire

Jefferson emerged from a knock-down, drag-out in January to win the state duals title.
A month later, the Dragon wrestlers will have to muster heroics if they want to protect the program’s historic streak of traditional state titles.
Jefferson has won 18 consecutive championships but has perhaps never faced a field like this at the traditional state tournament, which runs from Thursday to Saturday.
“What it’s going to take is every one of our guys doing what they’re capable of doing and are supposed to do, and we’re going to have to have some help from some other places,” coach Doug Thurmond said.
The Dragons qualified 11 wrestlers from this past weekend’s state sectional tournament to the state tournament, but North Hall is sending 13 qualifiers and Sonoraville 12. Jackson County advanced 11 wrestlers as well.
The margin of error is razor thin as the Dragons enter this tournament, one where Jefferson can’t afford any upset losses.
“If our guys do what they’re capable of doing, then I would think we’d be right in the thick of it, but you just never know,” Thurmond said.
Thurmond expects this to be one of the closest state tournaments he’s seen in his 19-year run as the Dragons’ head coach. He said the tournament could be decided in wrestle backs, but the title might come down to the finals matches.
“It’s going to be real tight I think,” Thurmond said. “I would be really surprised if it’s not a down-to-the wire deal — kind of like the duals.”
Jefferson emerged from the sectional tournament, which the Dragons hosted Friday and Saturday, with six first-place finishers and two second-place finishers.
Mason Mingus, (106), Tyson Thurmond (113), Ian Statia (132), Nolan Sorrow (152), Ryan Hurd (160) and Gavin London (285) all won their brackets. Jared Blackburn took second at 120 pounds, as did Mason Corbett at 170 pounds.
Also qualifying were Christian Parten (fourth, 126), Jake Brown (fifth, 145) and James Phatorus (sixth, 195).
“We had several weight classes that were absolutely loaded to the gill,” Thurmond said. “We didn’t know what we were going to do there, but we came out pretty good. I was very, very pleased with what happened. Some of our guys put themselves in a really good position as far as where they are in the bracket.”
Injuries played a factor in the Dragons not advancing more than 11.
Jefferson has been without returning state champion Cole Potts (he won the 138-pound title last year) all year due to a shoulder injury, while it lost Cannon McKinney, the teams 220-pounder, from the lineup recently. McKinney was involved in an automobile accident.
Thurmond said this team has navigated those setbacks well.
“No matter what happens, I surely hope we don’t fall apart, but I’ve been really pleased with this group just because they’ve had a lot of adversity and they’ve come through it pretty dang good,” Thurmond said.
And now they’ll be tested one more time.
With North Hall, Sonoraville and Jefferson all with sights on winning a state title, along with teams like Jackson County, which will compete near the top, this stands to be a three-day pressure grinder for the 18-time defending champs.
“As far as three teams that any of the three could win it … yeah, it’s going to be pretty tough,” Thurmond said.
