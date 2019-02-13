WRESTLING: Panthers sending perhaps their largest group ever to state

If Jackson County is to place near the top of an intensely-competitive Class AAA division at state, it’s already off to a strong start.
The Panthers will send 11 wrestlers to the state tournament in Macon, which runs from Thursday to Saturday. That total is believed to be a school record.
“I think we’re positioned fantastic,” Jackson County coach Jason Powers said. “Even more importantly than how we’re positioned, it’s how we’re wrestling right now. We’re wrestling with a lot of confidence. We’re having fun in the practice room.”
Wrestling in this past weekend’s state sectionals at Jefferson, Jackson County produced three second place finishers in the tournament — Joey Sosebee (106), Jared Love (152) and Kaden Andreasen (160). Five others placed third — Nathan McArter (132), Jacob Crumley (145), Tyler Wester (195), Devonte Stephens (220) and Jonathan Fountain (285).
Also qualifying for state were Jett Gonzales (fourth, 113), Aiden Giroux (fourth, 182) and Christian Soto (sixth, 126).
“This past weekend was an absolute amazing experience, one of the best of my coaching career,” Powers said. “I’ve had a lot of highs and this one was definitely one of the best ones. They wrestled extremely well. They wrestled with a lot of confidence. They believed in themselves. They believed in each other, and they got out here and got the job done.”
Eight of the Panthers’ 11 qualifiers placed third or better.
“It wasn’t that they just qualified,” Powers said. “They continued to win. They figured out how to get to the third and fourth place match. They figured out how to win the third and fourth-place matches.”
Additionally, the team only dropped a couple matches that it should have won, according to Powers.
The Panthers’ 11 state qualifiers are among the most in the Class AAA state tournament. North Hall qualified 13 wrestlers while Sonoraville advanced 12 and Jefferson placed 11.
The coach expects the tournament to be decided in the finals matches.
“This tournament is going to be one where I think the five or six teams are really going to separate themselves from everybody else,” Powers said. “And then you’re going to be scrapping for points up top. I think that one through three or four is going to be really, really tight.”
Powers said his team “can be right there in that conversation” with North Hall, Sonoraville and Jefferson.
“I believe that our guys can compete with those three teams, especially with the way we’re wrestling right now,” he said.
He added that this likely is the most competitive state tournament he’s been a part of in years.
In addition to the 11 boys’ qualifiers, the Jackson County girls’ team advanced five wrestlers to the first-ever girls’ state tournament.
Lindsey Fowler (106), Kenley Scayola (116), Montgomery Garland (136) and Bre Lumley (176) each placed first to qualify for state. Ashleigh Allen (156) received an at-large bid and will also make the trip to state.
Powers said Jackson County’s inaugural girls’ team has done “an absolutely phenomenal job.” The Panthers already have the largest girls’ wrestling program in the area.
“That’s something we’re proud of,” he said.
He said these wrestlers’ strides have been great since their first practice, saying the group has been very detailed and technique oriented.
“It’s been great coaching them,” he said. They’ve made me a better coach.”
WRESTLING: Panthers sending perhaps their largest group ever to state
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry