BOYS' BASKETBALL: EJCHS coach calls loss ‘perhaps toughest ever’

The East Jackson boys’ basketball season ended last Monday with a 71-55 loss to rival Jackson County in the region tournament, and coach David Akin didn’t sugarcoat the defeat.
“This loss is a tough one, perhaps one of the toughest ever in my career considering the circumstances,” Akin said.
The circumstances included the team’s two best players not being 100 percent. Tay Howard was recovering from the flu and Makayl Rakestraw played with a severely sprained wrist. Howard finished with 10 points, and Rakestraw had just five.
“As much as I wish we could have been at full strength, I certainly do not want to take anything away from Jackson County,” Akin said. “Tay Howard certainly dedicated himself to this program and to have to play in the condition he did, truly says a lot about his character and drive to win. He could barely stand up after the game. I just hate it for him and our seniors that this is how it ends.”
Jackson County also employed box-and-one and triangle-and-two defenses to slow the duo.
“We had a good feeling they were going to a box-and-one and triangle-and-two,” Akin said. “We worked on how to handle it and had a good game plan for it. We just didn’t execute it very well. Instead, we let the crowd dictate what we did instead of listening to the coaches and sticking to what was working. Unfortunately, sometimes that happens with young players.”
Akin said he hopes the loss will motivate his returning players.
“I am afraid some of our younger players thought this season was going to be easy based off last year’s success,” he said. “Perhaps now they will be more willing to work hard in the off season. Looking forward, we return seven players who now have plenty of game experience to be successful.”
•NOTE: Howard was named to the all-region team for 8-AAA.
