BOYS' BASKETBALL: Panthers finish season at 12-15

Jackson County fell short of qualifying for the state tournament, but made other strides during the season, which ended last week.
The Panthers fell to rival Jefferson 55-33 last Tuesday in the region tournament but with a 12-15 record, Jackson County managed to quadruple its win total this season over last year.
“I definitely consider this year a success,” coach Chuck Butler said. “To have the same returning core players and quadruple our win total shows the growth our guys had. We came a long way both as a team and with the individual growth of each player.”
Butler pointed to the Panthers tough region which had three top-10 teams and five teams make the state tournament with Franklin County earning an at-large bid to join Morgan County, Jefferson, Hart County and Monroe Area.
“We’re just working hard to close the gap,” Butler said. “I’m proud of the guys and their effort and we are constantly working on our youth development that will hopefully help us achieve those goals in the near future.”
As for the Jefferson game that ended the season, the Panthers’ game plan involved settling into a zone defense and forcing the Dragons to take outside shots. The plan worked for a half as Jackson County trailed 29-25, but the Dragons outscored the Panthers 26-8 in the second half.
Kalib Clinton, who averaged 21 points and 12 rebounds during the season, led Jackson County with 17 points but ran into foul trouble in the second half, picking up his fourth foul early in the third quarter. Butler sat Clinton, and with Clinton out, Jefferson was able to stretch out its lead. When Clinton re-entered, Jefferson began holding the ball.
“They continued to hold it since they had possession in the fourth quarter, so we were forced to abandon the game plan,” Butler said. “That’s when the game got away. I wish we could have avoided that foul trouble and played it out. It would have been fun to see what could’ve happened.”
•NOTE: Clinton was named to the all-region team
