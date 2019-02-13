BOYS' BASKETBALL: Region runner-up Dragons hosting Westminster in state tourney

Jefferson fell short of a region title, but the consolation prize of finishing second is playing at home to start the state tournament, which begins this week.
The Dragons (17-10), who lost to second-ranked Morgan County 58-51 in the 8-AAA finals, will host Region 5-AAA No. 3 seed Westminster (13-14) Saturday at 7:30 p.m.
The Atlanta-area school plays a sound brand of basketball, according to Jefferson coach Kevin Morris.
“They have good size and they shoot it really well,” Morris said. “They are very disciplined. They like to run a lot of sets offensively. They try to get you to overplay and hit you backdoor or get you to help and then kick it for the 3.”
Jefferson hopes to face Westminster with a healthy roster. One of its main contributors, Owen Parker, missed Jefferson’s region title game with the flu.
“I feel good about our team if we can get Owen back and not have anyone else catch it,” Morris said.
As for the 8-AAA tournament, Jefferson wanted nothing to do with the region runner-up trophy after being more or less happy to play for a region title a year ago. Morris said he’s pleased that his team is unsatisfied with anything less than a title.
“That’s great because when you expect to win and you expect to be in those situations, that’s a good thing,” Morris said.
Jacob Radaker led Jefferson with 13 points in the loss. Region Co-Players of the Year Tyrin Lawrence and Alec Woodard led Morgan County, ranked No. 2 in Class AAA, with 20 and 17 points, respectively.
The Dragons led 13-10 after a quarter and 27-26 at the half after Daniel Parker scored on a put-back with one second left. The teams ended the third quarter tied 42-42.
Jefferson went cold in the fourth quarter offensively, however. After Daniel Parker scored on a put-back with 5:11 left to play, the Dragons didn’t score again until Radaker hit a shot with 19 seconds left — a near five-minute scoreless streak.
Morris said Morgan County’s defense had a lot to do with that.
“Credit to them,” he said. “When they decide to D-up, they’re pretty good.”
Similar to Jefferson’s previous loss to Morgan County, the free-throw line loomed large. The Bulldogs attempted 18 free throws in the fourth quarter to Jefferson’s three. Morgan County sank nine of its final 10 attempts to close out the game.
Morris said his team wasn’t smart with its fouls.
“We put them on the line for dumb stuff, like reaching across them at half court,” he said.
Nevertheless, Morris said he was proud of his team for again putting itself in a position to win against Morgan County after losing in overtime in the previous meeting. The Bulldogs were ranked No. 1 in Class AAA for a large stretch of the season.
“If that’s the No. 1 team in the state, we ain’t far behind them,” Morris said. “We’ve got to get our ducks in a row and get healthy.”
•JEFFERSON 36, HART CO. 34 (REGION SEMIFINALS): With only four players scoring, Jefferson beat Hart County in a low-scoring affair, 36-34, to advance to the region title game.
Kam Robinson provided the deciding points against Hart County with a pair of free throws after drawing a foul with 4.7 seconds left.
“He did a good job of jumping up and taking the contact, and even getting the shot up, and then a really good job of making the free throws,” Morris said.
Owen Parker led Jefferson with 12 points, while Robinson had 10 points on a night that both defenses dominated.
Like Jefferson, Hart County had just four players score.
“All night we did a good job defensively, when you hold them to (34) points,” Morris said. “And they did a great job, holding us to (36 points) and we’re averaging 70 points a game.”
This was the third game this year between these teams decided by fewer than five points. Jefferson won two of the three.
“You’re talking about two evenly-matched teams, really, really close teams,” Morris said. “A couple breaks here and there in all three of the games would have made a difference in who wins that game or not.”
•NOTES: Radaker and Dosha Gaither were both named to the all-region team for 8-AAA.
BOYS' BASKETBALL: Region runner-up Dragons hosting Westminster in state tourney
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry