The Jefferson girls’ basketball team lost in the 8-AAA region tournament finals but hopes a bigger postseason run is in store.
The Dragons will host Region 5-AAA No. 3 seed Cedar Grove (11-10) Saturday at 6 p.m. in the first round of the Class AAA state tournament.
Jefferson coach Greg Brown expects a fast-paced game.
“Cedar Grove is a very athletic team with good size,” Brown said. “They like to play a fast tempo and try to change up their defenses to keep you off balanced. They play in a solid region.”
The second-seeded Dragons missed out on a No. 1 seed for the state tournament with a 68-64 to Hart County in the 8-AAA title game. This was the fourth game between the two teams this season. Jefferson won the first three meetings.
“We’ve got to learn from it,” Brown said. “We’re a young group. Sometimes, it’s not bad to feel that. I know this time next year, I’ll have something to bring back up. And I don’t know that I’ll have to because I think they feel it still.”
Natalia Bolden led Jefferson with 20 points in the region title game. Livi Blackstock added 13 points. Region Player of the Year, Torrion Starks, paced second-seeded Hart County with 22 points, and Taniya Alexander scored 18 points. But the Bulldogs also got a boost from Acira Teasley, who scored 14 points, and Shakendra Grove, who hit three 3-pointers and finished with nine points.
“You can’t guard them all,” Brown said. “They’re too talented, especially when they’ve got two of the best players in the region. I feel like they had some kids step up and hit shots tonight that have not hit shots in the (previous) three games.”
Down 67-64 with 5.8 seconds remaining, Jefferson lost the ball on an in-bounds play and never got off a potential game-tying 3-pointer. Starks put the game out of reach with a free throw with 1.4 seconds remaining.
Jefferson, which trailed 20-13 after a quarter and 37-30 at the half, three times faced deficits of at least seven points. It erased those leads the first two times but not the third.
“I thought we expended so much energy to have to keep fighting back,” Brown said. “We just never could get over the hump … I felt like if we could ever make that one other push — to get up four or five (points) — I felt like we could control the game. Again, give them credit. They just hit some big shots.”
Brown was not discouraged after the loss.
“We’ve still got a lot of basketball left to play,” he said. “We’re hosting a playoff game (this) weekend, and I still like my team — my young team. I still feel really good about them.”
Brown also said his team is battle-tested heading into the state tournament having played Hart County four times this year and winning three of them.
“I feel like we’re ready to go,” Brown said. “We’ll take a couple of days to get over this and we’re going to move on. We’ve done that all year long anytime something has come up. I know we’ll bounce back. There’s no doubt in my mind.”
•JEFFERSON 61, EAST JACKSON 51 (REGION SEMIFINALS): Jefferson overcame a resilient East Jackson team, winning 61-51 Thursday in the Region 8-AAA semifinals.
Bolden went 6-of-6 from the free throw line in the final minute Thursday to seal the win. She finished with 21 points. Allianne Clark added 13 points.
“I was proud of how we finished the game,” Brown said. “It wasn’t pretty, but it’s a win. We’ll take it.”
Jefferson appeared as if it might separate itself from East Jackson in opening up the second half. Using its press to help generate points, the Dragons went on a 15-6 spurt over the first four minutes of the third quarter to build a 40-23 lead.
Jefferson later led 48-33 early in the fourth quarter after a bucket from Bolden. But the Eagles went on a 16-6 run to pull East Jackson within five points, 54-49. With under two minutes to play, East Jackson’s Abbie Howington was called for a charge after completing a layup that would have cut the lead to 55-51.
Jefferson, leading 55-49, worked the clock down to 52 seconds, forcing East Jackson to foul and send the Dragons to three-throw line where Bolden put the game away.
•NOTES: Bolden, Blackstock and Deshona Gaither were all named to the all-region team for 8-AAA.
