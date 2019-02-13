BASEBALL: Tigers ‘chomping’ at the bit to start 2019

The 2019 baseball season is on the horizon, and in Commerce, a duplication of the 2018 season is definitely in the cards for the Tigers, if everything falls right.
The Tigers begin the 2019 baseball campaign Thursday with a trip to Oglethorpe County. In 2018, the Tigers made it to the Sweet 16 but were eliminated after a Game 3, win-or-go-home 8-7 loss to Emanuel County Institute.
“Overall, practices have been consistent and efficient for the most part,” head coach Steve Cotrell said. “Everyone is always excited at the beginning and ready to go, but it is the middle where it gets tough and a grind, and that is where you get an idea of your mental toughness and mindset of the team.”
The middle part of the Tigers’ schedule turns into a grinder as the team plays the likes of East Hall, Class 2A powerhouse Elbert County (home and home), Jackson County (home and home), Walnut Grove and Lake Oconee Academy in the non-region. Region play begins March 19 against Lakeview Academy.
Many of the Tigers will look familiar as a young team last year is now a year older. The Tigers will have leadership from upperclassmen like Jacob Welch, Chandler Martin, Hayden Hutto, TJ Trudnak, Sam Roach, Jace Veal, Colby Rogers, Nate Ray, Chase Bridges and Tucker Maloch.
“We have a good many coming back and the stage is set for some of these upperclassman to take the reins and run with it,” Cotrell said. “We shall see. Personally, I think this group is a group that can overcome some adversity and fight through the tough days and be standing strong when it counts.”
Cotrell added it doesn’t matter the talent but how “well” the team is playing down the stretch. He also knows some things have to “go right for you,” along with a “little bit of luck,” as well.
“We will take it one day, one game at a time, and if we can be disciplined enough to do that, we should give ourselves a chance at the end to do some special things,” Cotrell said. “I am not one to put a certain kid on a pedestal as far as being key, but that everybody in that dugout has to be ready to go.
“The team will only be as good as the weakest player. These kids have worked hard and they have been through the gauntlet as far as road test, tough opponents, etc. Our schedule is much tougher this year with out-of-region play and that was done on purpose to challenge them all the way to the end. I am looking forward to it and I think the guys are chomping at the bits to get after it.”
