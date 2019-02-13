SWIMMING: Davidson leads Commerce team at state swimming meet over the weekend

Samantha Davidson helped lead the Commerce High School swim team this past weekend at the GHSA state swim meet.
Davidson finished seventh in the 50-yard freestyle and 10th in the 100-yard freestyle, while the girls’ 200-yard medley relay team (comprised of Davidson, Lauren Massey, Anna Wynne and Madison Epps) finished in 10th place.
Head coach Rebecca Zellner said a 10th-place finish in that relay event was a “huge” accomplishment for the team.
“To add to that, they dropped 5.51 seconds making their prelim swim a PR,” Zellner said.
Zellner added both of Davidson’s individual events were PR times for her.
“I’ve watched these kids swim summer league for the last four summers,” Zellner explained. “I knew this was a talented group, but they even exceeded my expectations.
“I knew they would do great, but was not prepared for how well they competed at state. These kids have swam together for so long that they have an incredible bond. I think everyone went into this weekend with a ‘Do it for Sam’ attitude, and it paid off.”
