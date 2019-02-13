SOCCER
Tuesday
•Jackson Co. (boys) 4, Banks Co. 1: Ryan Xiong scored a pair of goals as the Panthers rolled to a victory in coach Jason Guzzardo’s debut. Ashton Parnell and Hunter Lumley also found the back of the net. Jackson County outshot Banks County 15-2.
•Jackson Co. (girls) 10, Banks Co. 0: Serenity Castillo recorded a hattrick and Reagan Bewley and Lindsey Fowler added two goals as the Panthers won their season opener in a rout. Melissa Ventura, Abbie Venable and Marlie Stringer scored one goal each.
Friday
•Winder-Barrow 3, Jackson Co. (boys) 0: The Panthers were shutout on the road, falling to 1-1 on the year.
•Jackson Co. (girls) 6, Winder-Barrow 1: The Jackson County girls’ team won on the road against the Class AAAAAA Bulldoggs behind two goals from Ivy Bell. Melissa Ventura, Montgomery Garland, Serenity Castillo and Reagan Bewley each scored one goal each.
Spring sports round-up: Tennis and soccer
