Spring sports round-up: Tennis and soccer

TENNIS
Tuesday
•Jefferson (girls) 3, Buford 2: Jefferson knocked off Class AAAAA Buford on the road. Ginevra Gradassi won a close match at No. 1 singles 6-1, 3-6, 11-9 (tiebreaker), Sarah Moore prevailed at No. 3 singles 6-2, 6-1 and Kaitlyn House and Sarah Middleton won 6-1, 6-2 at No. 2 doubles.
Thursday
•Jefferson (boys) 4, Winder-Barrow 1: The Dragons defeated Class AAAAAA Winder-Barrow for their first win of the year. Cooper Kework won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 singles, Cody Bare won 6-1, 6-1, at No. 2 singles, Caleb Wells earned a win at No. 3 singles, 6-1, 6-0 and James Smith and Luke Forrester won 6-3, 6-0 at No. 1 doubles.
•Jefferson (girls) 3, Winder-Barrow 2: The Jefferson girls’ team grabbed its second win of the year with victories from Gradassi (No. 1 singles, 6-2, 6-4), Moore (No. 3 singles, 6-1, 6-0) and House and Middleton (No. 1 doubles 6-4, 7-5).
SOCCER
Tuesday
•Johnson 2, Jefferson (boys) 0: The Dragons opened the season with a shutout loss on the road to the No. 1-ranked team in Class AAAAA.
•Jefferson (girls) 2, Johnson 0: The Jefferson girls’ team opened the year with a road win over the Class AAAAA Knights. Savanna Jackson and Navas both scored goals and goal keepers Margo Perry and Julia Brooks earned the shutout.
Friday
•Jefferson (boys) 4, White County 0: The Dragons evened their record at 1-1 with a shutout victory over visiting White County Friday. Roberto Quintal, Will Burdick, Sean Childs and Cam Smith each scored goals. Javy Flores recorded three saves for the shutout.
•White Co. 3, Jefferson (girls) 1: Ally Kate Navas scored a second-half goal in the Dragons’ home loss to seventh-ranked White County.
